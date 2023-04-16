The McMinn Central girls' 4x100-meter relay team of (from left) McCary Beaty, Reagan Baker, Maddox Mayfield and Maddie Kirkpatrick set a new school record in the event in a meet Friday at Loudon High School.
Shannon Goodin-Beaty | Special to The Daily Post-Athenian
LOUDON – Another revision of the McMinn Central track and field record books happened Friday.
The team of McCary Beaty, Reagan Baker, Maddox Mayfield and Maddie Kirkpatrick set a new school mark in the girls' 4x100-meter relay during the meet at Loudon High School, finishing the race in 52.44 seconds.
The previous Central girls' 4x100 record was 52.6 seconds, set in 2015 by Hannah Cherry, Samantha Coleman, Yasmine Carter and Alexis Harris.
Central finished the girls' 4x100 a full two and a half seconds ahead of second-place Loudon, which finished in 54.94 seconds.
The four athletes on the record-setting relay team had strong showings individually, too.
Beaty took first place in the shot put with a personal record distance of 29 feet, 9 inches.
Mayfield and Beaty finished 1-2 for Central in the 100m and 200m dash events. Mayfield's times, respectively, were 13.11 and 27.18 seconds, while Beaty's times were 13.29 and 27.28. Beaty's 200 time was a PR in that event.
Kirkpatrick, a freshman, was fifth in the 100 and 200 with times of 14.94 and 30.79 seconds, both PRs.
Baker was second in the 300m hurdles, her time of 54.26 seconds also a PR.
Four more Central athletes netted first-place finishes. Freshman Bradley Mayfield was first in the boys' 110m hurdles in a PR time of 20.76 seconds, freshman Jake Goodin in the boys' long jump with a distance of 19'2.5”, Gracie Eisenhart in the girls' 1600m in a PR time of 6:32.53 and Amelia Mayfield in the girls' discus with a throw of 65'8”.
Bradley Mayfield also set PRs in his second-place 400m finish and his fifth-place long jump.
Other Central athletes who set PRs were John Mazzei in the boys' 100m and 400m dashes, placing fifth in the latter, Chelsea Banks girls' 1600m (third), Jacob Fasig boys' 1600m (third), Jake Cain boys' 1600, Kenny Kirksey boys' 300m hurdles (third) and the 200m dash, Camryn Loden girls' discus (third), Kali Miller girls' shot put and discus, Jeb Goodin boys' shot put (fifth) and Landyn Defriece boys' shot put and discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.