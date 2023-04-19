DECATUR – The day before was no fluke. McMinn Central proved it against Meigs County again, then turned its attention to even higher goals ahead.
The Chargers plated three runs each in the second and third innings and defeated the Tigers 7-2 Wednesday at Paul E. Roberts Field, finishing off the series sweep in District 3-2A play.
Before this week, Central (15-4, 6-2 District 3-2A) had not beaten Meigs since 2015. The Chargers have now won their last two against the rival that had their number for so long – but head coach Chris Shepherd does not believe Central has seen the last of the Tigers, as they could meet again in the district tournament.
"It's good to get these wins, but they're a dangerous team, and once it gets to tournament time it doesn't matter if you finish first or seventh,” Shepherd said. “So it's a whole different ball game. But I love it for these guys. I love it for these seniors because it has been a struggle for just about every sport. And to come in here and have them go out with a little bit of success – and we're not done. We can go out and lose the rest of the year and I'm going to be more mad than anything, but I love it for these seniors, and I want them to go out on top and feel those wins here.”
By sweeping the Tigers (13-8, 4-6), the Chargers set up a high-stakes pair of showdowns with Loudon next week, with the top seed for the District 3-2A tournament on the line for both teams.
For five seniors at Central who had not experienced a baseball season with 10 wins until this one, it is a situation to enjoy.
"I really couldn't be more happy with how our team's going,” said Alex Ring, one of the Chargers' seniors. “Our pitchers are throwing strikes, our hitters are making hard contact. There's not much else you can ask for us, so I'm real happy with where we're at. I'm looking forward to Loudon next week.
"We're going to bring our A-game, so I'm ready to put it on them. I know we are too as a team.”
More impressively, Central got Wednesday's win with Lincoln Memorial signee Payton Armour starting on the mound for Meigs. A Tiger error on Zak Derrick's lead-off ground ball in the top of the second got the Chargers going.
"Payton Armour is a bulldog on the mound and he's been great all year,” Shepherd said. “So these guys coming back here are just making hard contact and making things happen. It's the same thing, we're being aggressive at the plate and making the other team stop us. And if we continue to keep doing that, we're tough. And we make plays, too, that's the big thing, too.”
An Ayden Plemons sacrifice bunt and Tyler Oaks walk set up freshman Hunter Rayburn for an RBI double. Two errors on AJ Hall's ground ball then led to two more Charger runs. McCain Baker got hit by a pitch to lead off the third, stole second and scored on another Meigs error. Another miscue, then a Plemons RBI ground out, swelled Central's lead to 6-0.
"Defensively, we've been talking in practice about minimizing the errors, and then we have an inning today where we have a routine ground ball to short and make an error, followed by an error throw, error tag, and then we have an error ground ball at third,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “So when you have that happen, you set the tone. And baseball is so much a mental game, and I think when that happened they were like, here we go again. And unfortunately when you get behind 6-0 it does take the wind out of your sails a little bit.”
Meanwhile, Derrick (W) and the Central defense got out of bases-loaded situations in the bottom of the second and fourth innings unscathed. The Chargers then tacked on another run in the fifth after Ring singled, went to second on the Tigers' fifth error of the evening, stole third, then scored on Plemons' RBI line out to left field.
"But hat's off to Central. They're a good hitting team,” Roberts said. “Their lefty pitcher threw a good game today. He's a competitor, and they've got a good squad. Every time you're going into the last series playing for a district championship, you've had a successful season and Coach Shepherd has done a good job and he's a good coach. But hopefully we can get this thing fixed before district tournament comes around."
Meigs scored one run each in the fifth and sixth innings. Nate Levy doubled with one out in the fifth and scored on a passed ball. In the sixth, Armour singled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and steal, then crossed the plate on Luke Pendergrass' two-out single.
Bryce Hammond, who pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Central, retired the Tigers in order in the seventh.
Armour (L) finished with six strikeouts in his five-inning start. Hunter Davis pitched the last two innings for Meigs.
The Tigers are done with their District 3-2A slate for the regular season and will finish either fourth or fifth in the standings, depending on what happens between Tellico Plains and Sweetwater next week. Meigs lost five of its final six district games.
Meigs played its Senior Night game Thursday at home against Chattanooga Central, falling 8-3, and is back in action 4:30 p.m. Monday at Polk County, then comes home 6 p.m. Tuesday against Polk.
Central traveled to Whitwell and won the non-district game 11-2 Thursday before moving on to its series against Loudon. The Chargers, who are now on an eight-game winning streak, begin that 6 p.m. Monday at Loudon, then come home for the second leg against the Redskins 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"We're playing tournament games before the tournament, and that's a heck of a ball club right there,” Shepherd said. “And they're built to make a deep run, so we've got to be on our game. We've got to make the routine plays. We've got to put a bat on the ball. Pitchers have got to throw strikes and limit walks, and we should be right there with them and compete, and hopefully we can get a couple.”
