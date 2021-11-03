For more than one reason, McMinn County is paying no heed to Oak Ridge’s regular-season record this week.
Aside from that mark making no difference in the postseason, coach Bo Cagle believes that when the Wildcats visit Cherokee Stadium 7 p.m. Friday to begin the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs, the Cherokees will be facing what he calls “the best 3-7 team I’ve ever seen.”
Of Oak Ridge’s three wins, two of them have come against teams with winning records. Five of the Wildcats’ losses have been within one-score margins, with three of those also against teams with winning records and another one of those also against a playoff team.
“They are the three-seed in that region, and they’re probably good enough to be the two-seed,” Cagle said. “They’ve played some good football teams, their record dictated by the teams they played. They played some good football teams all year, and a couple of them are undefeated. So we can’t base anything on record. The record doesn’t even matter now, we’re all in the playoffs and it’s 0-0 for everybody, so we don’t even look at that. We’ve got to go in and play our best football and have some fun and give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
Oak Ridge’s last three results were a wild 42-35 loss to its region’s No. 2 seed Karns, a 14-10 loss to a Dobyns-Bennett team that was state-ranked in Class 6A most of the season and a 48-21 win over a Campbell County squad with a 6-4 record – all suggesting the Wildcats are far more threatening than their regular-season record suggests.
Most concerning to the Cherokees (7-3) is Oak Ridge’s trio of running backs. Kendall Jackson, listed at 6’1”, 195 pounds, is the overall combination of speed and power. De’Jauvis Dozier is the Wildcats’ most physical and violent runner, according to Cagle. And Jai Hundley is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, lining up both in the backfield and as a slot receiver.
“They figured out they’re going to get him (Hundley) the ball in space the last half of the season, so we’ve got to make sure we take care of him,” Cagle said. “We’ve really got to play all three, which means we can’t focus on one guy. We’ve got to play good, sound defense, take away one of their areas and hopefully make them one-dimensional.”
Markus Melton and Brandon Heyward are a pair of six-foot receivers who are also a threat on the perimeter. The Wildcats mostly line up in a spread, giving different looks that include two backs and one tight end, two-tight end sets or one back and no tight ends.
“They can all run and they’re all tall, and we can’t sit there and try to run man-to-man on them for the most part,” Cagle said. “We’ve got to play zone and be sound in our zone.”
Defensively, Oak Ridge lined up in a 3-4 base most of the fall, but Cagle noted that the Wildcats have utilized more four-man fronts late in the season. In any event, Cagle expects Oak Ridge to stack nine in the box and attempt to stall a McMinn running game that has averaged 210 rushing yards this season, and keeping the Wildcats honest with vertical passing will be a key.
“We expect those things, so we’ve got to block well up front, and we want to run the ball,” Cagle said. “We have to be able to break tackles and make good reads. And then get the ball vertically down the field. We tried, we had a couple of opportunities against Ooltewah last week that we missed, and we can’t miss on those. We’ve got to get the ball vertically down the field, stretch the defense so we’ll be able to run the ball.”
Jackson and Hundley also play outside linebacker for the Wildcats and Melton and Hayward at cornerback. The corners are capable at man-to-man coverage.
“We’ve got to be able to get off press coverage and get the ball downfield when we can and be able to block well on the perimeter to give ourselves a chance to win,” Cagle said.
Cagle expects Oak Ridge will make its fair share of plays and score some points, but McMinn will want to make the Wildcats earn them. And offensively, the Cherokees will want to avoid turnovers, penalties and negative plays.
“They’re going to have to put together 12-, 13-, 14-play drives,” Cagle said. “If we can do that and make them drive to score, and then just play sound on offense and stay in front of the chains, I think we’ll have a chance. Just keep it close to the end, and then give ourselves a chance to win in the end.”
TICKETS AT GOFAN ONLY: All tickets for Friday's game will be sold via the GoFan digital ticket platform for $8 each. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are currently for sale at https://gofan.co/app/events/434525.
TSSAA ID Cards are allowed to be accepted as passes to admit one person only. The card holder must be in possession of the physical card. Photos of ID cards cannot be accepted for admission.
The Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA) card will provide complimentary admittance for each playoff round. The TACA card admits only one person per card and should be presented with an ID matching the name on the card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.