ENGLEWOOD – It came down to a couple of goal-line stands, but McMinn Central’s defense never let an opposing offense into the end zone.
The Chargers treated the home crowd Friday at Central High School to a shutout effort for the whole evening in their five-way scrimmage with Sequoyah, Greenback, Austin-East and Copper Basin all visiting.
During the alternating 10-play possession part of the scrimmage, Tristan Miller and Clint Roberts busted through and stopped the Sequoyah runner short of the goal line on the Chiefs’ last offensive snap. Central created some adversity on that possession with a few penalties that gave some free yards to Sequoyah.
Then during the red zone drills, which were down-and-distance, Greenback had converted a fourth-and-long on a pass play down to the Chargers’ 3-yard line. But again Central’s defense held firm, with Landon Watkins getting a third-down sack and Bay Harbison securing the interception on fourth-and-goal, finishing off the shutout effort for the evening.
“They got after it really the whole scrimmage,” said Chargers head coach Matt Moody. “And the biggest thing for me is, there were two goal-line stands we had down there, one going the 10 plays where we held somebody inside the three there, and then we held them four downs inside the three in the red zone period. So I told them at the end, I didn’t know what to really say to them. I couldn’t be any more proud of that effort they gave defensively.”
McCain Baker and Hunter Cook each ran in a touchdown in the Chargers’ 12-0 win over Copper Basin to start the alternating 10-play possessions part of the scrimmage. Raymond McCarty, a sophomore, was in on several tackles against Basin when Central was on defense.
Moody called McCarty a “highlight for us defensively today.”
“There were several plays he was in while we were doing the 10-play drives, where six or seven out of those 10, he was in on every single tackle,” Moody said.
Central ended in a 0-0 tie with Austin-East when Baker appeared to have a foot down inbounds during a catch in the end zone, but the officials ruled the play out of bounds.
Cook scored the second of his four touchdowns on the evening against Sequoyah, whom Central beat 6-0. The Chargers finished the alternating possessions part with a scoreless tie against Greenback, committing two turnovers on offense.
“Offensively, proud of them, too,” Moody said. “We moved the ball really well. I hate to see us end a couple of drives with the turnovers that we had. We have to eliminate those things. But for the most part, I tell you, I am super-proud of the effort we gave on both sides of the ball.”
Central won its first three red zone drills against Copper Basin, Austin-East and Sequoyah, in order. Cook ran in scores against Basin and Sequoyah, and Roberts plunged into the end zone against Austin-East.
Watkins picked up two sacks during red zone drills, one against Austin-East and another against Greenback during the shut-out clinching goal-line stand.
“Landon was a guy last year who it was almost like he had a lot of timely plays,” Moody said. “And he made big plays at the right time, and again there were a couple of sacks there that he was in on, and that’s a tribute to what he has really put in this offseason, a lot of everybody else out there.”
The final red zone drill against Greenback ended in a 0-0 tie, with the teams agreeing to end it after a Greenback player was injured.
The Chargers scrimmage again 7 p.m. EDT Friday at York Institute in Jamestown. Central will also participate in the jamboree Aug. 12 at Polk County, in which they will play Sequoyah in the 8 p.m. game.
Central opens the 2022 season with the Black & Blue Game 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at cross-county rival McMinn County.
