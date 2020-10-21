CHATTANOOGA — Carlee Rule put McMinn Central up in a matter of seconds. The junior cut in from the right side, picking up a poor clearance and slotting the ball underneath East Ridge’s Nia Barnes. Rule’s goal, coming 50 seconds into the match, powered the Chargerettes to a 5-0 win over East Ridge in the Region 4-AA tournament semifinal on Tuesday at Camp Jordan.
With the win, Central secures a spot in the Region 4-AA Championship on Thursday as well as a sectional game on Saturday. This marks the third time in four years that Central has reached the region championship.
The left side of East Ridge’s defense became the focal point of Central’s attack.
“I noticed they were playing with a sweeper and the sweeper was not going the full left to right, but was staying central, so I told Carlee just instead of holding to the back four get into that space on the right and they could play into her,” Central coach Travis Tuggle said.
“The sweeper would not get into that space, but we had a lot of opportunities to score and we squandered quite a few. We didn’t finish well. We had a few times where we had open shots and didn’t take them.”
Rule finished her night with two goals. Thirty-one minutes in, Rule dribbled around a Pioneer defender inside the penalty box, and slotted home from about 8 yards out. She placed 6 of her ten shots on frame.
“We had a lot of space and to move it into the forwards, for me to make runs into and for the center midfielders to come in and shoot,” Rule said.
Savannah Miller’s curling corner at the 22-minute mark pushed Central into a 2-0 lead. The ball, hugging the near post, dropped in front of Barnes and was finished off by Kellan Baker.
“Kellan came in charging for it. She is really good at getting in there to finish it off. Placing the ball in the corners is something I find pretty easy. Kellan finished on it really well,” Central’s Savannah Miller said.
Throughout the night Central was able to command and exploit space in East Ridge’s six-yard box. The Chargerettes played crosses near Barnes, and took advantage of the confusion from the East Ridge defense.
Central benefited from the confusion in East Ridge’s defense again in the 36th minute. Miller sent in a cross from near the left touchline that went untouched by the Pioneer defense, trickling in by the far post, and cementing a 4-0 lead for the Chargerettes at halftime.
Molly Masingale capped the night off with another run from the right side, taking the ball into the box and firing from the top of the box in the 51st minute.
Stonie Fox was kept with not much to do for most of the night. The Chargerettes possession kept East Ridge without a shot in the first half. Moments into the second half the Pioneers had their best chances slamming a shot against the crossbar. Fox, a senior, played 60 minutes, saving one of the two shots she faced.
With the win, Central secures a spot in the Region 4-AA Championship on Thursday at East Hamilton, which defeated Hixson 3-0 in the other semifinal. Win or lose Thursday, Central is also in the sectional game on Saturday. Possible substate opponents are Kingston and Livingston Academy.
