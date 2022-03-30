LOUDON – McMinn Central could not carry over its positive momentum from Monday’s competitive effort and sustained a 15-0 five-inning loss Tuesday at Loudon High School, getting swept in the District 3-2A series against the Redskins.
The Chargers (2-7, 0-4 District 3-2A) got only two hits while committing three errors. Loudon, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A according to this week’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll, put up four runs in the first inning and six in the second.
The Redskins tacked on one more run in the third inning and four in the fourth. Loudon finished with 13 hits, including a home run, a triple and three doubles.
Tyler Oaks took the loss on the mound for Central after his 1 1/3-inning start. McCain Baker and AJ hall got a single each for the Chargers.
The Chargers are back in action 5 p.m. Thursday at Tyner Academy in non-district play.
Central's home game scheduled for Saturday against cross-county rival McMinn County has been canceled, with a make-up date still to be determined, due to visitation Saturday at McMinn for Tim McPhail.
