ENGLEWOOD – Season tickets for McMinn Central basketball are on sale now. Due to both TSSAA and McMinn County policy, attendance will be limited for the 2020-2021 basketball season. To ensure your spot to get into each home game, a season ticket is highly recommended. Season ticket holders from last year will have until Tuesday, Nov. 3 to purchase their same seats.
Two different season ticket options for this year are available:
Option 1: Upper Level Reserved Seat: Price $80 for 13 home games. (Only 150 available.) A reserve seat ticket will also get you into JV and freshman games.
Option 2: General Admission Pass: Price $65 for 13 home games. (Only 200 available)
The remaining 150 tickets will be sold at the gate on a first-come, first-serve basis at $6 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.