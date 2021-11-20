OAK RIDGE — McMinn County’s basketball teams sustained their first losses of the season Thursday at Oak Ridge High School.
The Lady Cherokees fell 76-66, despite a career-high 34 points from Peytyn Oliver. Addie Smith scored 11 points as McMinn’s girls kept close for three quarters, trailing 16-15 after one, 32-31 at half and 51-51 after three. The Lady Wildcats finally got some separation in the fourth quarter.
McMinn girls’ coach David Tucker could not be reached for comment as of deadline Thursday night. Other scorers for the Lady Tribe (1-1) were not available at deadline.
The McMinn boys lost 77-58 after falling behind 47-17 at halftime.
“I knew it was going to be tough, first and foremost, to play two times in 48 hours considering that four of our starters just came off the football field,” said McMinn boys’ coach Randy Casey. “Our energy level was not where it needed to be to start the game, and they made some shots early in the game and we turned the ball over a few times early and got down.”
However, the Cherokees (1-1) closed their deficit to 61-37 by the end of the third quarter and had gotten as close as 10 points with chances to get even closer.
“It’s not like they played their younger guys,” Casey said. “They played their older guys the whole game, so I was really encouraged by their energy level in the second level.
“We just waited too late to get going, and the main thing I attribute that to is those guys are not in great basketball condition yet.”
Ty Runyan finished with 21 points for McMinn, and Tucker Monroe contributed 13 points and Hayden Smith 10. Other scorers were not made available as of deadline Thursday night.
Both McMinn teams are back in action Tuesday at cross-county rival McMinn Central. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7:30.
