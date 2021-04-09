Another day, another dominant win over another nationally ranked opponent for Tennessee Wesleyan.
The No. 1 Bulldogs crushed No. 25 Freed-Hardeman 21-2 Wednesday at Athens Insurance Stadium. It was TWU’s 16th win this season over another opponent ranked in the NAIA national poll.
Wesleyan (32-3) scored one run in the first inning on a Bryce Giles solo home run. Alex Flock’s two-run blast in the second inning put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0 after two.
TWU then blew the game open with an eight-run third inning, which included Giles’ second homer of the game for three runs, RBI doubles from Carson Ford, Jhosmel Rodriquez and Flock, an RBI single from Jermayne Ward and an RBI sacrifice fly from Dan Fry.
Wesleyan pounded out 20 hits for the game as it tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and five in the sixth. Giles finished hitting 3-3 with two home runs and six RBIs, and Ford and Ward were both 3-4, with Ford driving in four runs and Ward two. Flock finished 2-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Robert Gonzalez (W) struck out nine against three hits and no walks in his six-inning start on the mound.
The Bulldogs are back in action at home this weekend against Union College in an Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series. With a 15-3 AAC record, Wesleyan tops the conference standings by two games.
Due to forecast rain on Saturday, the series begins with a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Friday, and the concluding game will take place 1 p.m. Sunday.
Zach Hogueisson hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Flock followed with a solo shot in the second, Rodriquez an RBI double in the third and Giles a solo home run in the fourth.
TWU tacked on another run in the sixth and two in the eighth. Cumberland scored all its runs on a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Michael Taylor (W) recorded four strikeouts against three hits and a walk in his four-inning start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.