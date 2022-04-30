CLEVELAND — McMinn County bounced back, both from an embarrassing defeat the day before and from a one-run deficit heading into the seventh inning.
The Lady Cherokees were down to their last three outs trailing 5-4 but erupted for six runs, punctuated by Cami Wade’s three-run home run, and rallied to a 10-5 win Thursday at Bradley Central High School over the Bearettes.
The win salvaged a fourth-place finish for McMinn (13-9, 7-5 District 5-4A) in the district standings, and it means the Lady Tribe will host its district tournament opener, in which it will play Bradley again next Friday, May 6.
Quite a turnaround the day after a 15-0 loss at home against Walker Valley, even if the Lady Cherokees had to overcome five of their own errors Thursday that led to all of the Bearettes’ runs.
“I told them yesterday after the game (against Walker Valley) that we’ve got to learn from this, we’ve got to carry this over,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “Don’t sulk about it, don’t pout about it, don’t dwell on it, but learn from it. I felt like we learned a lot from it. We were a lot more aggressive in the box. We made some errors tonight, but we overcame them.”
McMinn scored its first run in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk, then added two more in the second on Taylor Hancock’s two-RBI double.
But an error and walk allowed Bradley to single in its first run in the third inning, and two more errors scored the Bearettes’ tying runs in the fourth. Another error in the fifth ushered home two more runs for Bradley, and McMinn was trailing 5-3.
The Lady Cherokees got one run in the sixth after a Sierra Tate walk and Lexi Cooley single set up Hancock for an RBI sacrifice fly. McMinn then set up its big seventh inning with a walk, error and hit by pitch to load bases with one out. Cooley singled to left field for the tying RBI, Reagan Wade hit a two-out single for two go-ahead runs, and Cami Wade delivered the knockout going yard over the center field fence.
“We had a lot of adversity tonight, some of it self-inflicted, but I felt like we overcame it,” Rogers said. “We hit the ball well when we needed to hit the ball. The last two nights when we had runners on, we couldn’t drive them in, but tonight I felt like we were driving them in. It makes a big difference when you hit the ball.”
Sadie Brazzell got the win, taking over in the fifth inning after McKenzie Wall’s four-inning start in the circle.
The Lady Cherokees play two more non-district games before beginning postseason play. The first of those is a 5:30 p.m. first pitch Monday at Meigs County, and the second of those is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sequoyah.
The Lady Tribe finished with just three hits and committed four errors, while the Lady Mustangs pounded 15 hits and scored 10 of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
“Any time you only get three hits and you have four errors, I don’t care how good the other team is, you’re not going to win,” Rogers said. “And Walker Valley hit the ball well, and their hits compounded on our mistakes and it started snowballing there. They got a lot of momentum and we couldn’t break that momentum. We couldn’t get anything going in the box, and I felt like our mentality was different today in the box and in the field.”
McMinn fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning and 5-0 in the third.
Reagan Wade singled in the second and sixth innings and Kendall Coffey got a base hit in the third, making for the only hits the Lady Cherokees got. McMinn put only six runners on base for the game.
With the Lady Tribe struggling at the plate, Walker Valley erupted for four more runs in the sixth and six in the seventh, with a three-run home run from Madilyn Kidd highlighting each of those innings.
