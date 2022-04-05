No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan dominated to clinch the series win, then prevailed in an extra-inning thriller for the sweep of its first action back home in more than two weeks.
Jermayne Ward hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning, in what was supposed to be a seven-inning doubleheader cap Saturday, to send the Bulldogs to an 8-7 victory over No. 22 Bluefield and keep their AAC record unblemished at Athens Insurance Stadium.
TWU (36-2, 18-0 AAC) won Friday’s opener against the Rams in a 12-0 run-rule decision, then won Saturday’s first game, which went for the full nine innings, 9-2.
But the series cap saw Bluefield jumping ahead 4-2 at the middle of the third inning.
The Bulldogs scored four in the bottom of the third to take the lead 6-4, but Bluefield nudged back in front with a three-run top of the fifth.
A Parker Stinnett RBI single evened the score for Wesleyan at 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth, where it remained until Ward’s walk-off. Liam Doolan picked up the pitching win in the series cap for the Bulldogs.
Robert Gonzalez went all seven innings for his win Friday, striking out six, and Kobe Foster recorded 12 strikeouts in his eight-inning start in Saturday’s opening win. Six different TWU batters homered over the weekend.
Braxton Turner sent one over the fence Friday, Carson Ford, Chad Picton and Livan Reinoso went yard in Saturday’s first game, and Logan Johnson and Zach Hogueisson dinged round trippers in the closer.
Wesleyan is back on the road Tuesday at Freed-Hardeman, then returns home for a conference series against Point with a 3 p.m. game Friday and 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday. A memorial service in honor of Neyland Pickel will be held after the conclusion of Saturday’s action.
