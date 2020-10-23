SMYRNA — Meigs County’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday, but not before making their presence known.
The Lady Tigers (19-2) lost in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16, to Sale Creek in the Class A state volleyball tournament. Meigs, however, accomplished a lot during the season, including a district title, a region championship and going 1-2 in the state tournament. That’s good enough to place Meigs fifth in the state out of 96 Class A teams that play volleyball in Tennessee.
“We will look at the big picture and the accomplishments that we made and how far we have gotten in such a short period of time and what we can build on,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “They played their hearts out. As crazy as this year has been, they took it and wanted it.”
Swafford said Sale Creek is an experienced team that played their game. Meigs again started slowly in two of the three sets, but still battled to the end. All of this year’s accomplishments came despite the fact that it’s the volleyball program’s third year of existence.
Three years ago the vast majority of Lady Tigers had never played volleyball before. Swafford said she likely wouldn’t have believed it if someone told her Meigs would be in the state tournament three years ago.
“I probably would say you were crazy,” Swafford said. “This class is amazing. This community is amazing, the will to win, the expectations. Meigs County is a great place to play. You saw the people who came out to support us.”
Meigs’ seniors are Jaceyln Stone, Olivia Miller, Ella Crowder, Anna Crowder, Ansley Wade, Jaci Powell, Ella Scott, Carli Howard, Makenya McGurdy and Ashby Wilson.
The Lady Tigers lose a lot of seniors, but Swafford said she expects next year’s team to continue to reach for the hard to achieve goals.
“The bar has been set,” Swafford said. “You’ve got to go get it and try to go higher.”
The Lady Panthers, however, took control from there, outscoring Meigs 10-1 and taking the first set 25-12.
Meigs got off to a good start in the second start with Sara Swafford serving up three aces to start the game. But Sale Creek later took a 14-7 lead and the Lady Tigers again had to battle from behind. This time Meigs couldn’t close the game much as Sale Creek won the set 25-13.
The third set proved to be the most competitive as the Lady Tigers rallied from an eight-point deficit. Down 18-10, Meigs started climbing back with a service ace by Ella Crowder. Later, a kill by Howard made it 22-14, but the Lady Panthers ended Meigs’ season with a 25-16 third set win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.