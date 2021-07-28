The Meet the Cherokees Media Night will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday at McMinn County High School's Cherokee Stadium. This is an opportunity to meet the 2021 middle and high school football Cherokees. Food and drinks will be available, and families, sponsors, government officials and McMinn County Schools and Athens City Schools faculty and staff are all welcome to attend.
