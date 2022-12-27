MARYVILLE – The score never reflected how rusty head coach Johnny Morgan thought the Chargerettes looked after more than a week away from the basketball court.
McMinn Central cruised from start to finish toward an 83-36 rout of DeKalb County in its opening-round game of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at Maryville High School.
Despite making just one of their first six field goal attempts, the Chargerettes (8-4) jumped ahead of the Lady Tigers 18-4 five minutes into the first quarter. Central was playing its first game since a Dec. 16 win over McMinn County.
“We played like we hadn’t played in 10 days,” Morgan said. “This time of the year, I hate to have them up there every day in practice and trying to keep them in shape. I know we’re not in the shape we need to be in right now. But we just didn’t play like we have the last three or four games. And that’s understandable, we’re not in school and stuff. But a win’s a win, and you move on.”
Central led 27-14 at the end of the first quarter, then swelled its advantage to 48-25 at halftime. Molly Masingale had 16 of her game-high 21 points at halftime and Karina Bystry 14 of her 18 points at the break.
The Chargerettes forced 11 turnovers from DeKalb (7-5) in the third quarter alone, despite not pressing much, and raced out to numerous fast-break opportunities in a 24-9 period that left them up 72-34 entering the fourth quarter with a running clock. Central played its deep-end bench players in the fourth and still outscored the Lady Tigers 11-2.
“We just got out real quick and got a lot of easy layups,” Morgan said. “That’s the biggest thing why the score looks like it did. We didn’t shoot it as well as we did against McMinn (County). We really shot it well outside against McMinn, and of course we didn’t have as many opportunities tonight. I felt like against McMinn, we didn’t rush a lot, we were patient. And tonight, there’s a few shots that we rushed and didn’t make them. If we take our time we usually make those shots.”
Sadie Goodin scored 12 points to make it three double-figure scorers for the Chargerettes, and Maddox Mayfield and Maddie Kirkpatrick each contributed nine points. Ella Van Vraken was DeKalb’s lone double-digit scorer with 16 points.
Central moved on to the tournament semifinals 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against Farragut, which defeated Lafayette (Kentucky) 56-49 on Tuesday.
“At times we run an offense like we’re capable of running it and sometimes we got impatient again and going back to three or four games ago,” Morgan said. “Defensively, sometimes we didn’t get a lot done and sometimes we were pretty good defensively. It’s just hard to tell this time of year, it really is, and hopefully, we’ll play a better team (Wednesday), and we’ll have to suck it up and do better (Wednesday) and we’ll find out if we can play or not.”
The Chargerettes conclude the tournament Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. in the championship game if they beat Farragut or at 4 p.m. in the third-place game if they lose Wednesday. Possible Thursday opponents are Dobyns-Bennett or Spring Valley (West Virginia).
