SWEETWATER — It was one of those days for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs County’s softball team suffered a 10-0 road setback at Sweetwater in five innings on Tuesday. The result means Meigs and the Lady Wildcats split the regular season series.
The Lady Tigers defeated Sweetwater 12-2 last Tuesday.
Meigs had its chances as the Lady Tigers stranded eight runners despite having only four hits. They had the bases loaded twice and didn’t get any runs out of those threats. The Lady Tigers struck out 10 times.
“We swung at a lot of bad pitches and took a lot of good pitches,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We have a very talented group of players, but until we come out and want to kick somebody’s butt this will happen from time to time. Sweetwater wanted to kick our butts because we kicked theirs last Tuesday, and they did.”
Meigs’ young pitchers struggled as they gave up two home runs, a double, hit three batters and walked five. But it was more than just pitching issues on Tuesday and Davis challenged his entire team to improve.
“We had too many walks and hit batters, but that’s what happens sometimes when you have two freshman pitchers,” Davis said. “We are a talented team. We just have to go out and play. They have to learn from this. The coaches can’t make them better, they have to make themselves better.”
The Lady Tigers (6-5, 3-1 in 5-AA) will stay in district play on Monday as they travel to McMinn Central. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Meigs meanwhile, couldn’t make contact as the first six batters struck out.
Sweetwater added two more runs with a two-run homer in the second inning to make it 4-0.
The Lady Tigers threatened in the third with the bases loaded with two outs, but a fielder’s choice ended the threat.
Another home run by Sweetwater in the bottom of the third made it 5-0.
The Lady Tigers again had the bases loaded in the fourth. Ella Scott hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Anna Crowder, who had reached on a single. Then Kennedy Majors and Sierra Howard were each hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
But then the next two batters struck out and the Lady Tigers failed to score.
Meigs had two more baserunners in the top of the fifth on singles by Madison Hughes and Carlee McLemore but the inning ended on a strikeout and a ground out.
Sweetwater ended the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded, an RBI single and then a wild pitch that made it 10-0.
Meigs had only four hits, with one each coming from Hughes, McLemore, Anna Crowder and Lainey Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald reached base after being hit by a pitch and Howard was hit twice.
Fitzgerald took the loss on the mound. She gave up five runs on four hits in three innings. She walked three and struck out four.
Howard threw the final 1-2/3 innings. She gave up five runs on four hits while walking two and striking out one.
The Lady Tigers used a six-run fourth inning to punch out Polk County 9-1 on Monday.
Meigs earned the District 5-AA victory scoring all their runs in two innings with three in the third and six in the fourth.
Anna Crowder, who is hitting .448 through the first nine games, had two more hits against the Wildkittens, both of them doubles. She went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored a run.
Picking up one RBI each were Scott, Majors, Fitzgerald and Howard.
Along with Crowder’s pair of doubles, Fitzgerald and Howard each had one double.
McLemore earned the win in the circle. She pitched all seven innings and gave up just one run on five hits. She struck out 10 and walked three.
