Meigs County’s boys’ golf team thrashed Copper Basin on Tuesday.
The Tigers won 183-224. Preston Miller led Meigs with a 42 while Conner Mason carded a 45. Alex Schaumburg and Trey Peadon each fired 48s.
Copper Basin does not have enough girls to form a team so the Meigs girls did not get to play.
Meigs, both the boys and girls, will host McMinn Central and Sweetwater at Springbrook at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.