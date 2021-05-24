The way McMinn County sees it, it would have to play Farragut at some point this week if it wants to win the state championship.
As it turns out, the Cherokees will open the TSSAA Class AAA State Baseball Tournament against the defending state champions at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. local) on Tuesday at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro.
“You’ve got to beat everybody. We didn’t get too caught up in who we were going to draw,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “It was more of a curiosity thing. Everybody knows Farragut. We know what they’ve done. But in the end it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. You’ve got to play your best baseball game, and that’s all you can do.”
In comparing the Tribe (20-12-1) with the Admirals, their state tournament histories could not be any more different. While McMinn is on the big stage for the first time in its baseball program’s history, Farragut is experiencing its 20th appearance in the state tournament.
The Admirals’ 10 state championships, with the 2019 title their most recent, are the most in Class AAA and second out of all classifications in Tennessee. The second-most state titles among current Class AAA teams is Science Hill with four.
Farragut’s success is recent, too, with nine of its state championships coming in a span from 2003-2019.
“Any kind of program that has a winning tradition, it gets drilled into the kids’ heads where you have to be a big believer and you have to know how to win,” Ray said of Farragut. “So in these high-pressure games in Murfreesboro, you’ve got guys who have been there, and it’s not new to them.”
The Admirals (37-5) have torn through their postseason competition this year, too, with their only loss coming to rival Hardin Valley in the District 4-AAA tournament. But Farragut avenged that loss twice for their district title, then dismissed Knoxville Central 11-1 in their region semifinal, outlasted Powell 8-6 for their region title, then crushed Seymour 9-2 in their sectional game.
“We know they’re a very, very well-coached team, a very solid team,” Ray said. “They’ve got good arms and they swing it very well. So it’s just a very good baseball team.”
But in the end, the Cherokees are focused more on themselves than the impressive stature of the program they’re opening the state tournament against.
“We’re going to play our best baseball no matter who we’re up against and see what we can do,” Ray said. “We’re not going to get too caught up in who we’re playing, what they’ve done. Obviously, we’re going to scout them and do as much as we can to be as prepared as possible. But, we’ve said it all year, in the end you’re playing yourself, and you’ve got to play your best baseball and not beat yourself.”
Win or lose, McMinn would play again Wednesday back at Oakland High School, as the state tournament is double elimination. If they lose Tuesday, the Cherokees would play an elimination game 10 a.m. Wednesday. If McMinn wins Tuesday, it plays the 12:30 p.m. winners’ bracket game. Possible Wednesday opponents are Hardin County (26-7) and Clarksville (32-5).
If the Cherokees have one win and one loss through their first two games, they will play an elimination game 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland.
If the Tribe is alive for the state semifinals by the end of Wednesday, it would play that 2 p.m. Thursday at Oakland, with a second game in the semifinal round immediately after if the team coming up from the losers’ bracket wins.
The Class AAA state championship game is 1 p.m. Friday at Oakland. The opposite side of the state bracket includes Brighton (24-14), Science Hill (30-9), Siegel (37-8) and Beech (28-10).
