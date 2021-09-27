Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams picked up a win and a draw Friday at home against Point in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The men's squad won 2-1, while the women's game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Dave Neijenhuis, assisted by Wynand Wessels, scored in the 30th minute to give the Bulldogs (3-5-1, 2-2-0 AAC) a 1-0 lead it took into halftime. Manny Arredondo, assisted by Lewis Menga, added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute, which turned out to be needed when Point got on the board in the 84th minute.
The Wesleyan men won despite getting out-shot 19-9 overall and 9-2 on goal and only kicking four corner kicks to Point's seven.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-2-1, 2-1-1) got on the board in the second minute with Cristina Escrig scoring assisted by Rachel Dudley. Point got the equalizer after halftime in the 65th minute.
Wesleyan's women out-shot Point 29-15 overall and 10-4 on goal while also having a 5-4 edge on corner kicks.
Both teams remain at home Wednesday to continue AAC play against Union College. The men's game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and the women's game at 4.
