ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s Jyrel Arnwine only played about a year of high school football, but even in that brief playing time showed that he can make the jump to the next level.
Arnwine signed with Maryville College on Thursday.
“It’s close to home, about an hour away,” Arnwine said when asked why he picked Maryville. “They also have a good engineering program and also their coaches seem really cool.”
Arnwine wasn’t the only one stoked about him becoming a Scot as Central Coach Matt Moody is happy that his alma mater is getting a player of Arnwine’s caliber.
“I graduated from there so I know what kind of kid they are getting,” Moody said. “I know how he is in the classroom. I know what kind of kid he is in the weight room. So I’m excited for the program. I’m happy for Jyrel. He has excelled in the classroom and he’s a super hard worker. I’m excited for Maryville and proud of Jyrel, too.”
Arnwine really played about a year of football after first playing his junior year. This past year, he injured his ankle in the preseason and then broke his clavicle two games from coming back from his ankle injury.
The clavicle injury limited him to only two games this season, but he had an impact in both those contests.
“In those two games we played with him we won both of them,” Moody said. “We were 0-for without him. Just the way he continued to work. From day one he bought into the program, just the change into the program and schematically.”
Arnwine is being recruited as a tailback and defensive back. He prefers running back but said he will play wherever the coaches put him. In only two game, he rushed for 128 yards on 27 carries, a 4.7 yards per game average. He also caught three passes for 43 yards, a 14.3 yards per catch average.
But Arnwine’s impact was felt on more than just the football field, Mooney said, noting that despite the injuries Arnwine was always at the game and at every practice.
“He impacted our program in a lot of ways other than what he brought Friday night,” Moody said.
As good as he was in high school, Arnwine knows the next level will be more difficult.
“I was nervous. I’ve been nervous all day,” Arnwine said. I was just excited and nervous. It’s a big step.”
Moody said he and Arnwine have talked about what he needs to do to be successful in college.
“Any time you go up a level the speed of the game changes and just the physicality of the game will change,” Moody said. “We talked about the weight program and where he needs to be from a physical standpoint.”
Moody added that Arnwine displayed a lot of determination and grit so far in his career and that will help him in college.
“I think he’s a prime example of the things you do in the classroom and the things that make you the person you are,” Moody said. “Even when he had to overcome injuries and some adversity, he set himself up to be able to be able to play at the next level.”
Arnwine, the son of William McClellan and Sharett Long, plans to be an electrical engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.