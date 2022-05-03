ENGLEWOOD — Former McMinn Central volleyball player Emily Plaster will temporarily take over the Chargerettes netters this year.
Current Coach Jenna Adams will be on maternity leave and will not coach volleyball this coming season. Plaster will step in on an interim basis after being asked by Central Principal James Gilbert and athletic director Brent Masingale.
“I’m excited about it,” Plaster said. “I really didn’t have to think about it. It was a no-brainer.”
Plaster, 23, played four years of basketball and two years of volleyball at Central, where she graduated in 2017. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2021.
Plaster, currently a secretary at Central, is working on her master’s degree.
Though the job is currently a caretaker role, Plaster does plan on making her own mark on the team. While this will be her first high school coaching job, she does currently coach an AAU basketball team.
“I met with the team and I am looking forward to having a relationship with them,” Plaster said. “I told them that being an athlete at Central is an honor. I have high expectations for them as students and athletes.”
The Chargerettes graduated several seniors. This year’s squad will only have one senior.
Plaster said she will likely keep a roster of 14 or 15 players. She will have both varsity and junior varsity squads. About 12 players came to the meeting with Plaster and she is hoping to have four or five 8th graders join the team as well.
“We will have a young team,” Plaster said. “And I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think we have a lot of potential.”
Though she wants the Chargerettes to be competitive on the volleyball court, she said what goes on off the court is also crucial.
“I want to establish a relationship with them off the court as well,” Plaster said. “Being able to help them with life is just as important as helping them with volleyball.”
Volleyball practice will start in July. Many teams will start the season in August, but Central will have scrimmages that month and start playing matches in September.
