ENGLEWOOD – Will Cooper saw the play develop just as it was supposed to, eyed an open lane to the basket and drove ahead.
With the game tied 58-58, the McMinn Central junior drew the foul from Meigs County’s Dez Smith with 1.8 seconds left and earned a trip to the foul line.
“The original play was (McCain) Baker was supposed to come over and draw the defender to him, and then he kicked it to me, and I was supposed to attack the basket,” said Cooper in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I saw the opening, so I just tried to draw the foul, at least.”
Overcoming whatever nerves he had, Cooper sank both free throws. Novice Cox intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass from the Tigers at mid-court, and the Chargers ended Tuesday night in The Roundhouse a 60-58 victor over their fiercest rival.
“My nerves, they were shaking up for sure,” Cooper said of his winning free throws, the last two of his 16 points. “I just had confidence I was going to hit both of these free throws and I just got the job done.”
No doubts from Central head coach Daniel Curtis, whose team halted a five-game losing streak and got the regular-season sweep of Meigs in the process.
“If I want anybody on the free throw line, it’s Will Cooper, so I feel good with him on the free throw line,” Curtis said. “And he went and stepped up and made a big shot. And that’s what it turned into, so I was happy with that.”
And just like the first game at Meigs County, the Tigers lost this one to Central (9-16, 4-6 District 3-2A) on the final possession, which Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson attributed to a series of small miscues that all added up.
“We miss a couple of layups early in the game,” Perkinson said. “And throughout the game, there’s just those missed blockouts on the free throw line. We had a couple of those this game. Those kind of things break your back in a game like this. And if we can find some way to clear that up and understand that we can’t be relaxed, I just think we get relaxed sometimes, and it comes back to haunt us. But the kids played hard. I’m sure it was a good ball game for the fans.”
The Chargers were already locked into the No. 5 seed for the District 3-2A tournament, while Meigs was potentially playing for as high as the No. 2 seed depending on other district results Tuesday. But Central was playing like a team with nothing to lose – and was tired of losing.
“We talked about doing what we can and not worrying about what’s happened in this losing streak,” Curtis said. “Just relax and play. We’ve been doing a lot of things right, a lot of things good, and shots hadn’t been falling. But I told them today to relax, play, and enjoy the process and enjoy the moment and take care of business. And they took care of business tonight, so I’m very proud of them.”
Moreover, the Chargers won despite leading scorer Gabe Masingale fouling out with 2:32 left in the game, with Central clinging to a 53-50 lead. Masingale headed to the bench with team highs of 19 points and nine rebounds.
Payton Armour, who led the Tigers with 21 points, made two free throws to draw Meigs within a point. But Cooper answered with a 3-pointer to get the Chargers back ahead by four.
“We were patient in our offense. We did the things we needed to do,” Curtis said. “We boarded the basketball, and like I said, we were patient in the offense and didn’t get rattled. We stayed calm, and we just pulled it out. I was proud of how my guys competed with Gabe on the bench.”
Still, the Tigers kept coming, with Easton Meadows (12 points) rebounding a missed Armour free throw and getting the putback. An Armour driving layup tied at 56-56 with a minute left.
Jacob Ferguson sank a go-ahead baseline jumper with 30 seconds left, but again Armour answered with two pressure-packed free throws to tie again at 58-58 with 17 seconds left. Central called a timeout with 8.9 seconds remaining, then each team spent a time out with 6.8 seconds left.
Just enough time for Cooper to have the final say for the Chargers.
Meigs had led by as many as eight points, with two Armour free throws giving the Tigers a 31-23 lead to begin the third quarter. But Central chipped away, with Masingale getting a putback and Cooper, Cox, Ferguson and Carter Anderson all making threes. The Chargers momentarily took a 41-39 lead before Ethan Meadows (19 points) knotted it 41-41 at the buzzer for the Tigers, setting the stage for another dramatic final period.
With the loss, Meigs (10-14, 5-5) is tied with Loudon in third place in the District 3-2A standings. The Tigers had split with the Redskins during the regular season, so the seeding order between the two is still to be determined. Kingston finished regular-season district play in first place and Sweetwater in second.
Central recognized its three seniors for Senior Night before the start of the game: Cox, Baker and Ferguson.
“I think it’s more tired. In 24 hours you’ve got to play another game, and we played hard last night,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “It was a great high school game, and I feel like Bradley played good and we played good. It was a really hard-fought game, and I just think they were tired. And you get mentally tired, too. Sometimes you can fight through that physical tiredness but that mentally tired is just hard to overcome that.”
The Chargerettes (19-5, 10-0) already had the District 3-2A top seed clinched coming into Tuesday, but they still jumped to an 11-4 lead at the end of one, with Molly Masingale scoring nine of her game-high 25 points.
Talley Lawson and Julia Howard both picked up two fouls in the first quarter for the Lady Tigers (17-8, 8-2).
“And right then I knew, here we go. But I thought we were going to fight back,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “I asked the girls if they thought they gave their best effort, and of course the response was no. We prepared and we did some good things in practice, but actually doing them in the game, we struggled with tonight.”
Two Kaydence Schaumburg free throws and four Lawson points got the Lady Tigers within 16-10 early in the second quarter. But Lawson picked up her third foul later in the period, and Central ended the half on a 22-10 run, with Sadie Goodin hitting a 3-pointer and scoring seven straight points to get it started.
“We started to turn the ball over, and I told the girls things like that, we have to be able to fix,” Jenkins said. “We have to be able to control that.”
McCary Beaty chipped in eight points for the Chargerettes in the second quarter, and Masingale added 11 more in the period to finish the first half with 20, as Central pushed its lead to 38-20 at halftime.
The Chargerettes then put up a 29-10 third quarter that ballooned their lead to 67-30, ensuring a running clock through the fourth. Karina Bystry erupted for 14 of her 17 points in the third period.
“But we talked at halftime, and I told them the best thing we did was, ‘Why did we beat Bradley? Because we got it out and really attacked,’” Morgan said. “So in the second half, we got it out and really attacked and we got easy buckets there.”
Beaty ended up with 11 points, her second straight game scoring double figures, and pulled seven rebounds, while Goodin finished with nine points and dished five assists. Lawson was the Lady Tigers’ lone double-digit scorer with 15 points.
Meigs is back in action Thursday at home against Silverdale, while Central plays again Friday at traditional rival Polk County. Girls’ games start at 6 p.m. and the boys tip off at roughly 7:30.
