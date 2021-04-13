MADISONVILLE - Meigs County took the first game of a two-game series against Sequoyah with a 5-0 District 5-AA road victory on Monday.
The Tigers got off to a fast start with three runs in the first inning and then added one run in the fourth and one in the fifth. That was more than enough for Meigs starting pitcher Will Meadows as he threw a shutout.
The Tigers are hoping to earn the sweep with a win over the Chiefs on Tuesday, which will be in Decatur at 6 p.m., and then win both games of a two-game series over district rival McMinn Central next Monday and Tuesday.
"It's always good to get a district win and hopefully we can get another win tomorrow," Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. "We got off to a good start tonight with three runs in the first inning and that put some pressure on their defense. Will threw a great game and our defense made their plays. But we have to come ready to play tomorrow if we want to accomplish our goal."
That goal is to finish at least second in the district with wins in their final district games. Loudon, who swept Meigs earlier in the year, leads 5-AA with just one district loss.
Tigers 5 Chiefs 0
The Tigers put runners on the bases early. Logan Carroll ripped a single up the middle .He later stole second and third, with a throwing error on the play at third allowing him to score.
One out later, Payton Armour singled and Matthew Boshears had an infield hit. Jackson Shaver then had an RBI groundout to make it 2-0. A single by Ethan Meadows brought home a run to give the Tigers a 3-0 advantage.
Will Meadows cruised along without running into much trouble through the next few innings and the Tigers added to their lead.
Meigs got runners on through walks in the fourth and one run scored on an error. An error off a ball hit by Ethan Meadows scored Shaver in the fifth inning to make it 5-0. Shaver had reached on an error.
The Chiefs threatened with one out in the seventh, loading the bases on an infield hit and two Meigs errors. But Will Meadows induced a fly ball and a groundout to end the game.
Every Tiger reached base either through a hit, a walk or by getting hit by a pitch. Meigs finished with six hits by six different players. Shaver drove in two runs and Ethan Meadows had one RBI. Meigs took advantage of three Loudon errors.
Will Meadows earned the win with six strikeout and three walks in seven innings. He gave up seven hits, but no runs.
