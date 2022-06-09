Etowah’s Ryan Triplett (third from left) and his playing partner M.E. Davis (second from left) improved their second day score by nine strokes on Tuesday after shooting a 109 on Monday. The Special Olympics USA Games national tournament will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.
ORLANDO — Ryan Triplett may have had some divine inspiration on Tuesday.
Triplett, a Special Olympics golfer from Etowah who lost his dad to COVID-19 last year, shot a 100 in the second round of the Special Olympics USA Games national golf tournament, an improvement of nine strokes over his performance on Monday. He plays 18-hole alternate shot with his playing partner M.E. Davis of Soddy-Daisy.
“M.E. made a nice shot that was just short of the green,” Triplett said. “He had his hand on his putter and I told him not to worry about the putter, I’ve got this. I chipped it up and it rolled around the cup and went in for a par. That was the best shot of the day.”
Triplett celebrated and Davis told him he’d just leave his putter in the bag. Triplett’s sister, Jessica, told Triplett then that she saw a redbird, which to some represents a loved one that has passed away.
“I know that is dad watching you,” Triplett’s mom, Lesley, said.
That was on hole No. 10 on the Crooked Cat course at the Orange County National Golf Center in Orlando, Florida. Triplett and Davis shot a 48 on the front nine and a 52 on the back nine. While shooting a 100 is a significant improvement on the 109 he shot on Monday, Triplett wasn’t entirely satisfied with his score.
“I know I can do better,” Triplett said. “I think we can get into the low 90s, and hopefully into the 80s.”
One advantage Triplett and those from southern states have is that they are used to the heat and humidity of Florida. Those from Iowa, Ohio and other northern states aren’t so lucky.
“They were really struggling,” Triplett said, noting that it had been in the 90s in Orlando. “One of them asked me if it’s always this hot here.”
Triplett said having played for two days has helped him understand the course and he’s confident he can get his score down. The first two days were to determine divisions, now comes the two days of medal rounds.
“I know where the sand traps are and things to avoid,” Triplett said. “I know the speed of the greens better. I always say ‘play the course, don’t let the course play you.’ Now (that he knows the course) it’s time to just go out and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.