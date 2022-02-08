Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams swept Point in AAC play on Saturday at James L. Robb Gymnasium. The TWU women won 72-54 and the men capped the afternoon with a 63-60 victory.
Jacelyn Stone led the Lady Bulldogs (16-5, 15-4 AAC) with 17 points, and Jordan Wright added 16 points and Cambree Mayo 11. Wright and Madison McClurg pulled a team-high seven rebounds each. TWU led 29-26 at halftime and used a 23-13 third quarter to get separation.
The Bulldogs (15-8, 12-7) led 38-18 at halftime, but Point rallied in the second half, even taking the lead three times within the last 6:29. Layups from Darius Rozier and Bryant Bernard lifted TWU in the final minute and ended a four-game losing streak. Bernard led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and Jonathan Webb scored 13 and Ty Patterson 11. Brendon Tyler snagged a team-high 11 rebounds.
Both TWU basketball teams return to action Tuesday at home against Union, with the women's tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.