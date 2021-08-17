Results were mixed for local youth football teams.
The McMinn County Crickets had a rough start to their season, losing 38-0 to the Sweetwater Wildcats.
Chance West led the offense with 26 yards. Zayne McGrail had seven yards and Neyland Roberts had four.
Ben Bradford led the defense with four tackles. Asher Lyle and Koen Jacoway had three tackles each. Easton Walls, Wyatt Collins and Trystan Spaugh made two tackles each. Jaeceion Spann and Tidus Hill each had one tackle.
Other contributors for the Cherokees were Lucas Faison, Easton Shelton, Wayland Thompson, Elijah Lauderdale, Jesse Roberts, Easton Musnicki, Landon Lethcoe, Leevi Robison, Nicholas Collins, Kaybryn Collins, Laz Lethcoe, Titus Kimpson, Nolan Shaver, Jonah Wilke, Gannon Lankford, Jace Hawkins and Alex Sledge.
The Cherokees with travel to Loudon Saturday, Aug. 21.
The Charger Youth Super Crickets won 42-0 and the Crickets won 24-8 while the Hoppers lost 34-22 and the Cutters lost 30-6 against Dayton.
Statistics were not available except for the Hoppers. Milez Villarreal scored a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Dakota Bradford had a touchdown and also assisted with a two-point conversion.
Coaches or team administrators for all divisions of local teams (super crickets, crickets, cutters, hoppers) from Meigs, McMinn and Charger Youth are encouraged to send in statistics or game reports by 6 p.m. on Monday. Earlier submissions that day or on Sunday are welcome.
