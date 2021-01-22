Riceville swept its basketball games against Rogers Creek on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats eked a 30-26 win, led by Katelyn Edmonds with 10 points, Ellie Whaley 9 and Hanah Clark 7. For Rogers Creek, Lilly Sliger scored 11 points, Baleigh Warren 7 and Kylie Pointer 6.
The Wildcats won the boys' game 63-15, led by Dane Pennington with 13 points, Zak Derrick 11 and Brady Mullins 8. For Rogers Creek, Dakota Thompson scored 8 and Clay Pitcock 3.
