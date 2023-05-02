CHARLESTON — McMinn County girls’ tennis has repeated as District 5-AA champions.
The Lady Cherokees clinched their second straight team title after their 6-3 win Tuesday at Walker Valley.
Singles winners were Elena Kurowski 8-0, Reagan Goforth 8-0, A.K. Newman 9-7 and Katie Elliott 8-0. Winning doubles were Goforth and Newman 8-6 and Gonzalez and Elliott 8-6.
McMinn’s girls, as district champions, advance to the Region 3-AA team championship match, with a sectional appearance on the line. The region title match date, time and venue have not been announced.
The McMinn boys lost 6-3 at Walker Valley, which landed them as the team runner-up in the district for the second straight year. Singles winners were Tucker Monroe 8-2 and Luke Ramey 8-4, and Monroe and Josh Rouse won 8-4 in doubles.
On Monday, McMinn swept Cleveland at Tinsley Park, with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys 8-1.
Against Cleveland, girls’ singles winners were Kylee Hockman 8-1, Kurowski 8-1, Goforth 8-0, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-0, Newman 8-5 and Elliott 8-2. Winning doubles were Hockman and Kurowski 8-1, Goforth and Newman 8-2 and Gonzalez and Elliott 8-3.
Boys’ singles winners against Cleveland were Monroe 8-3, Ethan Jones 8-3, Ramey 8-4, Andrew Brown 9-7 and Rylan Adams 8-2. Doubles winners were Jones and Ramey 8-5, Monroe and Rouse 8-6 and Brown and Adams 8-5.
The individual District 5-AA tournament begins Friday at the Champions Club in Chattanooga. Brackets have not been set as of deadline Tuesday night.
