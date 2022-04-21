ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central enjoyed a quick win over an overmatched opponent.
The Chargers dismissed Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences 15-0 in three innings in a non-district game Wednesday at Central High School, ending a four-game losing streak.
Central (5-12) scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and four more in the third to end the game. CSAS' pitchers issued nine walks, threw four wild pitches and hit two batters. Numerous passed balls also helped the Chargers' offense, as did three Patriot errors.
Luke Morris picked up the win after three innings of work, striking out two against a walk and a hit.
A.J. Hall led Central in RBIs with three, while hitting 1-2. Silas Ward and Austin Summey knocked two hits each, including a double each, and two RBIs each. Alex Ring and Bram Freeman also tallied one hit and one RBI each.
The Chargers play again 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Greenback.
