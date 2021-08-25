McMinn Central's golf teams both placed second in a three-way match with Kingston and Loudon on Monday at Ridgewood Golf Club.
The Central boys finished with a 184, edging out Loudon's 186 for second place. Kingston's boys shot a 147 for first place. Silas Ward led Central with a 39, which was tied for fifth individually. Joe Houk shot 45, Alex Gaskins 49, Casey Wade 51, Bradley Farmer 52 and Justice Ward 57.
Central's girls scored a 103, while Kingston won that match with an 83. Loudon did not field a girls' team. Kerigan Klauber shot 41, tying for the individual lead. Sarah Houk shot 62 and Reagan Peterson 63.
Central's next match is 4:30 p.m. Thursday back at Ridgewood against Sweetwater, Walker Valley and Sequoyah.
