The McMinn County Middle School wrestling team competed in the Tennessee Valley Wrestling Conference Tournament over the weekend.
McMinn had four wrestlers compete in Friday night's varsity tournament and fell short of any placements, but head coach Bradley Collins said the four first year wrestlers put in the work and were very competitive.
The McMinn junior varsity competed Saturday morning and had 19 wrestlers compete, and five of them ended up placing.
Collins mentioned how impressed he was with his wrestlers who have only been wrestling for nine weeks.
“You can’t ask for much more, these kids showed up everyday to practice and worked their tails off to improve and have a great season,” Collins said. “Our program went from nine kids last season to 31 this season, four being young ladies. The growth of the sport has been amazing, the success of these kids is being noticed and that’s what it’s really about. The amount of hard work it takes to be a successful wrestler is beyond any sport. I’m extremely proud of them as individuals and a team.”
At 72 pounds, Riley Castro and Morgan Pratt won both of their bracket matches to wrestle each other in the finals, with Castro coming away with a one-point decision victory.
At 78 pounds, Braylin Smith placed fourth, losing his first match by fall and then winning the next two by fall to put himself in position to wrestle for third place.
At 94 pounds, Jude Ison placed fourth, winning his first two matches by 9-1 decision and fall. He fell short in his third match by a 0-1 decision in favor of Cleveland. Now in the bracket to compete for third place, Ison won his fourth match by fall and ended up injuring his right elbow, but pushing through his injury he wrestled in the third-place match and lost by decision.
At 165 pounds, Cash Tristano won his first match by fall against Cleveland, then dropped his next match against Lake Forest by decision. He was able to gain traction and fought back to third place after winning his next two matches by fall.
Collins also mentioned how well his 130s did, both wrestlers, Toth and Wright, were one win away from wrestling each other in the finals.
