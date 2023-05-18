All of McMinn County’s tennis girls are going back to Murfreesboro after overcoming a few shaky starts.
The Lady Cherokees wrapped up a 4-0 win over Stone Memorial in the Class AA sectional Thursday at McMinn County High School, earning their second consecutive berth in the TSSAA team state tournament.
That victory was not as easy as that score indicated, nor was the opponent McMinn faced expected to be an easy out. Stone Memorial had beaten the Lady Cherokees on points total in an individual tournament early in the season, so head coach Lynn Monroe knew the team had its work cut out if it wanted to return to the Spring Fling.
“So I said, girls, we’ve got something to prove, and they were good,” Monroe said. “And they were frustrating because they’ve got everyone back, and so the girls, especially No. 1 and 2, got frustrating. But then they pulled it out. I’m proud of them, they have worked hard, and two years in a row they’ve done a great job.”
Reagan Goforth finished her match first with a 6-1, 6-1 win between the teams’ No. 3 players. Goforth’s win set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
“I think because at the beginning it was really close, but then they all started to get motivated,” said Goforth, one of the Lady Tribe’s four seniors. “And just finish it early, that’s what Coach Monroe tells us, four wins and were done. So just do what you have to do to finish.”
Not too long after, A.K. Newman finished her 6-4, 6-1 win in the No. 5 match and Aubrey Gonzalez her 6-3, 6-3 victory between No. 4 players, putting the Lady Cherokees one more singles match away from state.
But Kylee Hockman at No. 1 and Elena Kurowski at No. 2 ran into quite a bit more resistance in their matches.
Kurowski trailed early against Stone’s Carrie Houston and was down 5-4 before winning an extended point on deuce to keep the first set going and even up at 5-5, then finished off the next two games to take that set 7-5. Kurowski continued that momentum into a 6-0 win in the second set, clinching the Lady Cherokees’ state berth.
“I really thought we might have to go to doubles today. I was a little worried there for a little bit,” Monroe said. “But they really came through in the clutch, especially the lower ones. The lower ones got them going, I think, one they got a couple down there I think that helps you. They think, ‘Oh, my teammates are winning.’ So I think that kind of helped them both (Kurowski and Hockman) think, ‘OK, we can do this.’ They did a good job.”
Hockman, meanwhile, had lost the first set 6-1 to Rachel Houston, who will represent Stone Memorial in the individual state tournament in girls’ singles. But Hockman then got back on track in the second set, the Tennessee Wesleyan signee leading 5-4 and poised to force a third set if necessary. But Kurowski made that unnecessary, ending the sectional outright with her win on the neighboring court.
“And then once they got their confidence up, and Kylee just like Elena, she did the same thing and was going to come back and win the second set, so then they started playing like they can play,” Monroe said.
Thursday’s win ensured four seniors will be ending their high school careers with two straight trips to Murfreesboro. Three of them – Hockman, Goforth and Newman – have been tennis teammates since the seventh grade, with Kurowski joining up with them when they came to McMinn as freshmen.
“So finishing these last two years together and getting to go to state is really cool,” Goforth said.
The Lady Cherokees will begin the team state tournament against Houston 1 p.m. CDT (2 EDT) Tuesday at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. If McMinn wins Tuesday, it advances to the state championship match 11:30 a.m. CDT Wednesday.
Hockman and Kurowski in girls’ doubles, and Tucker Monroe in boys’ singles, begin the individual state tournament noon CDT Thursday, May 25.
