The McMinn United high school swimming team won its first Knox-area Interscholastic Swim League (KISL) championship in recent memory during the league meet Jan. 28 at the University of Tennessee.
McMinn claimed first place in Division 3, while East Hamilton finished second and Anderson County third in the division.
“A very big deal for our team,” said McMinn United coach Katy Coffey. “To my knowledge, a KISL trophy hasn’t been won by McMinn’s swim team in decades and I have not been able to find records of them ever winning first place. I know of a fourth-place win back in the late 80s or early 90s.”
The McMinn high schoolers had also finished in fourth place last year. The middle school team had won a KISL title in 2020 and placed second in 2022.
McMinn's high school team yielded top-eight finishes in five events and top-16 results in 13 events. Top 16 is where points are earned. Top eight get medals, while ninth through 16th earn ribbons.
Competing for the high school team in the KISL meet were Winston Coffey, Isaiah Gill, Jared Johnson, Katie Johnson, Bryson Lake, Erin Lake, Brooke Pacheco, Sofia Rodriguez and Nate Selander.
Top 16 finishes for McMinn United's high schoolers included:
• Fifth in Women's 200 Free Relay (Johnson, Lake, Rodriguez, Pacheco)
• Sixth in Men's 50 Free (Bryson Lake)
• Sixth in Men's 100 Free (Bryson Lake)
• Seventh in Women's 200 Medley Relay (Lake, Rodriguez, Johnson, Pacheco)
• Eighth in Women's 100 Free (Brooke Pacheco)
• 10th in Women's 200 IM (Erin Lake)
• 11th in Men's 500 Free (Nate Selander)
• 11th in Men's 200 Free Relay (Johnson, Selander, Coffey, Lake)
• 13th in Men's 200 IM (Nate Selander)
• 14th in Men's 200 IM (Jared Johnson)
• 15th in Men's 200 Medley Relay (Johnson, Gill, Selander, Lake)
• 15th in Women's 100 Fly (Erin Lake)
• 16th in Womens 100 Breast (Sofia Rodriguez)
McMinn United's middle school team also competed in the KISL Championship meet. The team consisted of Jonathan Crump, Sophie Holmes, Scarlet Johnson, Caitlynn Pacheco, Scarlett Starkey and Cayden Zwierzynski.
Top 16 finishes for the middle schoolers included:
• 10th in Girls' 200 Medley Relay (Starkey, Pacheco, Johnson, Holmes)
• 10th in Girls' 100 IM (Caitlynn Pacheco)
• 12th in Girls' 200 Free Relay (Starkey, Pacheco, Johnson, Holmes)
• 16th in Girls' 100 IM (Sophie Holmes)
KISL spans south of Chattanooga to far north of Knoxville. It features 23 middle school teams in two divisions and 34 high school teams in three divisions and hundreds of swimmers. As a team they compete in divisions. As individuals and relays, they all compete against each other, with no divisional separation. Many events have over 100 entries each. Making the league championship team requires an invitation by the coach and specific time cuts.
