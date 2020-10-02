McMinn Central's soccer team defeated Class AAA team Cleveland on the road Thursday 1-0.
Cleveland outshot the Chargerettes 9-8, but Carlee Rule stepped up to drill a penalty shot in the 28th minute that was the difference in the game.
Cleveland had nine corner kicks compared to just two for Central, but the Chargerettes were able to earn another clean shot. That's six shutouts for Central's defense this year. Stonie Fox made nine saves for the Chargerettes.
Central will play district foe Chattanooga Central on the road on Tuesday.
