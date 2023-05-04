The 28th Annual Athens Soap Box Derby will be held on Saturday, June 3, on Washington Avenue in Athens in conjunction with MOOFest. The Athens Soap Box Derby is a preliminary to the 85th running of the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships, which will be held in Akron, Ohio, the week of July 17-21. Athens will be running three divisions: the Stock Division, the Super Stock Division, and the Super Kids Division.
The Stock division is the beginning class designed for racers 7-13 years old and is a lean forward car. The driver and car together, in the Stock Division, race at 200 pounds.
The Super Stock Division is for racers ages 9-18 years old and can accommodate a larger racer up to approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds. The driver and car together, in the Super Stock Division, race at 240 pounds.
The National Super Kids Classic Division is designed for special needs youth ages 7 to 18 and is a double seater car, driven by former Soap Box Derby drivers.
Drivers are still being sought for all divisions with some cars available for use first-come, first-serve.
On Saturday, June 3, beginning at 4 a.m., Washington Avenue from Hill Street to Long Street will be closed to automobile traffic and turned into a Soap Box Derby track.
The Soap Box Derby practice begins at 7:15 a.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 8 a.m. and the first heats immediately following.
Live race coverage can be heard on WYXI radio AM 1390 and FM 94.5.
Admission to the Athens Soap Box Derby is free.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2704.
