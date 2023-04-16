BENTON – McMinn Central rallied early and held on late for bragging rights against its U.S. 411 rival.
The Chargers overcame a 3-0 deficit and finished off an 8-7 win over the hosting Wildcats on Friday at Polk County High School, in a potential preview of Region 2-2A tournament play this spring.
It was also a definite preview of District 3-2A play for next season, when Polk returns as a district opponent for Central.
The Chargers (12-4) committed two errors on the Wildcats' first three at-bats in the bottom of the first inning, resulting in the first of three runs. Back-to-back RBI singles later put Central down by three.
But Central found its answer in the top of the third inning, beginning with McCain Baker reaching base with two outs after getting hit by a pitch, then Spencer Skidmore belting a triple for the Chargers' first run.
Alex Ring followed with a single to score Skidmore from third base, then stole second to score the tying run on Zak Derrick's hit.
“This team is resilient, that's what they are,” said Chargers head coach Chris Shepherd. “We keep going down and we don't give up. They're the same team whether we're down or up, it doesn't matter for these guys. They continue playing, they continue doing their thing and having good at-bats. We swung it well today. And pitchers threw strikes. Defense, we made a couple of key errors, but we'll get those shaped up.”
Central went ahead in the fourth when freshman Hunter Rayburn hit a lead-off single, stole second and scored on two passed balls.
With the Chargers ahead 4-3, Ring led off the fifth with a double and later scored on a balk. Derrick walked and scored when Ayden Plemons hit a single that the Polk outfielder flubbed for an error, increasing the Central lead to 6-3.
But the Wildcats responded in the bottom of the fifth with a hit and another Central error setting up Tucker Lanning for a two-RBI single that cut the Chargers' margin to a run.
But Central added a run each in the sixth and seventh. AJ Hall, Baker and Skidmore singled in succession in the sixth, the last for the RBI. A passed ball in the top of the seventh restored the Chargers' cushion to three runs.
And Central needed those, as Polk scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and had winning runners at first and second base with no outs.
That ended Skidmore's time on the mound after one inning and brought Tyler Oaks to the mound to close, and the sophomore delivered with three outs over the Wildcats' next four batters, including two strikeouts. Polk crossed over another run on a ground out, but it was not enough to catch up with the Chargers.
“I was a little nervous over there, but he (Oaks) came in and did his thing,” Shepherd said. “It's good to have that dude back on the mound, so you can bring that out for his mid-week bullpen, that's pretty impressive.”
Hall finished with the pitching win after his 4 1/3-inning start, having recorded four strikeouts against one walk and four hits.
Baker finished 3-3, Ring 3-4 and Skidmore 2-4 at the plate, while Plemons led the Chargers in RBIs with two.
Central's game at District 3-2A rival Meigs County was canceled Monday and moved to Wednesday, so the Chargers start their series against the Tigers 6 p.m. Tuesday at home, which is also Senior Night for Central. The second leg is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Meigs.
