Hayden Smith emerged over the past two years as an integral part of McMinn County’s success on the basketball court, and with that came an opportunity to play college hoops.
Smith made good on the opportunity earlier in April, signing a letter of intent to continue his education and basketball career at Cleveland State Community College during a ceremony at McMinn County High School.
“I was always worried about it because playing in AAU I never had any offers or anything,” said Smith in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “But when this came along, I was really proud. And I knew I was stronger and I knew what it took, so I just did that.”
Smith’s senior season was his strongest, as he worked his way toward being a reliable presence in the post for the Cherokees. Smith averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game this season and earned All-District 5-4A honors. He was the District 5-4A tournament Most Valuable Player, and his highlight performance of 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Class 4A sectional game against LaVergne lifted McMinn to its first TSSAA state tournament appearance since 2011.
Along the way, the Cherokees swept District 5-4A and Region 3-4A championships and compiled a 27-8 record.
And Cleveland State head coach Rafael Howard took notice of Smith’s breakout through the season and extended him an offer, noting the toughness Smith played with.
“When I first saw him, his toughness, the way he works really drew me in,” said Howard, who was present at Smith’s signing. “So for me, a guy like that can really help us. I think he can really help us win. And the way we want to play, both offensively and defensively, so I’m really looking forward to him being a part of what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build at Cleveland State.”
McMinn head coach Randy Casey could only marvel at how far Smith had come as a player and as a person since taking the helm of the Cherokees at the end of Smith’s sophomore year.
“It’s been so much fun to watch him grow as a player, but even more importantly as a young man,” Casey said. “And his growth on the court this year was a big factor in the run that we made at the end. He played really well and he became through his play one of our leaders. And when we played well and he was playing with a lot of energy, it just made us so much better. And I’m as proud of him as any player I have ever coached.
“As far as when I got here, when we first got together two years ago, to right now, it’s amazing the growth this young man has and what he has worked and achieved. But I think that he is just now getting started. I told Coach Howard at Cleveland State before he signed him that this kid’s upside is tremendous and he hasn’t even started to scratch the surface yet. And I really believed that.”
Smith recalled how Casey was all business when he came to McMinn, and how much his coach helped him improve over the past two seasons.
“You hear it a lot when he came in, he just went straight to work,” Smith said. “And it wasn’t like he really made me, but he just made me a stronger player and really play like how I need to play, and that’s really how it was.”
And after his junior season, which ended in the Region 3-4A semifinals for McMinn, Smith was just that more determined to get better — which also meant getting stronger.
“Definitely just playing strong like he wanted me to, because junior year I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be,” Smith said. “Senior year, I really understood my role and stuff, so when I got stronger and actually enjoyed working out after football season, it really helped everything.”
And Smith realizes he will have to get even stronger for college ball.
“Definitely my strength, because I’m going to be working out all summer,” said Smith, who is undecided on a major. “And it’s going to be smaller guards on me and stuff like that, so I’m think I’ll be able to take over there.
“Me and my dad were talking about it, but I’ve got to try to get to 200 pounds, gotta get strong.”
Casey believes Smith’s best days of basketball are still ahead of him.
“Some of the main things is he’s gotten stronger and he has played with a lot more confidence,” Casey said. “And he shoots the ball well and he can guard one through five. So he’s very versatile defensively. And he played the five for us, but he’ll probably play wing in college, and he’s able to do that. He’ll work on his ballhandling skills more and shoot the ball more from the perimeter, but I think he projects as a three or as a small forward as a wing, and he’s more than capable of doing that.
“And that’s just some of the stuff he has developed. The main thing is he has worked hard in the weight room and he’s been extremely coachable. When I first got here, that was a bit of a struggle for us. But he’s grown and he’s accepted being coached and it’s amazing to see the growth in him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.