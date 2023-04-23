Hayden Smith signs with Cleveland State

McMinn County’s Hayden Smith (seated, third from left) signs to continue his education and basketball career at Cleveland State Community College during a ceremony earlier in April at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: Chance West, brother; Samantha Fairbanks, mother; Nashaun Smith, father; Rachel Smith, stepmother; and Trevor Caldwell, stepbrother. Standing, from left: Kathan West, brother; Sam Clark, grandfather; Tressie Clark, grandmother; McMinn assistant coach Jay Johnson; Cleveland State head coach Rafael Howard; Cleveland State assistant coach Caleb Coleman; Peytyn Oliver, girlfriend; McMinn head coach Randy Casey; and McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Trending Recipe Videos



Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.