The McMinn County alumni soccer game, which will match up alumni versus the current boys' soccer players, will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. Admission is free and open to all.
Donations by cash or check to the Santiago Snellgrose Memorial Scholarship fund are encouraged. Donation checks are made to the MCHS Men's Soccer Booster Club.
