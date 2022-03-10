Tennessee Wesleyan’s streak of games with double-digit run totals ended at four, but its plate approach and the resulting winning ways continued.
Even with them hitting many of their balls straight to opposing fielders, the No. 5 Bulldogs still rang up 16 hits over their doubleheader sweep of nearby rival Bryan College, 7-2 and 8-1, on Tuesday at Athens Insurance Stadium.
TWU (22-1) still belted out seven home runs as it grew its winning streak to 18 straight games.
“I thought we took a really good approach offensively today, we just didn’t get a lot to show for it,” said Bulldogs coach Billy Berry. “We hit some good line drives, we hit some hard balls right at them. But that’s the biggest thing. The other thing is that this team has done a really good job of when somebody scores, they answer pretty quickly.”
Six Wesleyan pitchers also combined for 30 strikeouts against eight walks over the two games. Michael Taylor picked up a career-high 10 strikeouts in his five-inning start for the game one win. Kyle Bloor fanned seven more in his game two start and win over 4 2/3 innings.
“And our pitching has been really good all year long,” Berry said. “So I think if those things continue, then we’ll have a chance to keep moving forward.”
TWU held only a 3-2 lead in the middle of the fifth inning before Zach Hogueisson sent out the first of his four home runs on the afternoon, a solo shot that made the score 4-2.
Hogueisson, Carson Ford and Livan Reinoso all homered in the seventh inning, putting the Bulldogs on their way to the game one win.
Wesleyan put up four runs in the first inning of the seven-inning nightcap, as Hogueisson and Parker Stinnett notched an RBI each and Evan Magill sent home two more runs with a double down the left field line.
Hogueisson hit his third and fourth home runs in the third and fifth innings, respectively, and Jermayne Ward took a ball for a ride over the fence for two runs in the sixth inning.
Despite TWU and Bryan (6-13) both being in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), Tuesday’s doubleheader was played as a non-conference series.
With the AAC expanding to 13 teams beginning this season, each member had to end up omitting two opponents from its conference schedule. But the Bulldogs and Lions were still able to get together for non-league play.
The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday and Friday at Kentucky Christian University for a three-game AAC series.
TWU returns home 1 p.m. Monday for a non-league game against West Virginia Institute of technology and follows with a 2 p.m. Tuesday home game against Freed-Hardeman. Wesleyan then begins a seven-game road trip that lasts the rest of March.
