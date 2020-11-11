DECATUR — Meigs County faces a tough challenge as it marches toward what it hopes is another trip to Cookeville.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the last regular season prep poll, will host No. 10 Hampton on Friday. Game time, as with all the playoff games, is 7 p.m.
Tickets are $8. In addition to being available online (gofan.com) fans can purchase tickets can at the high school office until school is out on Friday.
The Bulldogs (9-1) defeated Oneida 28-14 last week. The Tigers (10-0) defeated Oneida 33-17 in the regular season.
Meigs’ win over the Indians gave the Tigers their fourth straight Region 2-2A title. The Bulldogs finished second in their region to South Greene.
“They are big and physical,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said of the Bulldogs. “We have to win the line of scrimmage, the team that does has a chance to win. They are a good team, we will have to be on our A-game this week.”
The Bulldogs are led by 6’0”, 170-pound quarterback Conor Jones. He is a true dual threat quarterback as he ran for 101 yards on 17 carries last week versus Oneida. He also finished 5-for-10 for 41 yards passing.
“I don’t know that we have faced a quarterback quite like him, he’s a heck of a player,” Fitzgerald said.
Jones is Hampton’s top player, but the Bulldogs also have several running backs they can turn to as well. Against Oneida Aiden Vines rushed for 31 yards on 11 carries, Levi Lunsford carried six times for 56 yards and Morgan Lyons rushed for 34 yards.
As a team the Bulldogs rushed for 232 yards. Meigs ran for 352 yards against the Indians earlier in the year.
While Hampton is mostly a running team, Fitzgerald said the Bulldogs run a variety of formations and can throw the ball when needed.
“Sometimes they will line up with two tight ends and then they will spread it out and throw it,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to be ready for everything.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs are a solid unit. They held Class 5A Volunteer to 207 yards in a 49-7 win.
“They have a good defense,” Fitzgerald said. “They are led by Vines at inside linebacker and Jones at safety.”
The winner of this game will face the winner of the South Greene (10-0) versus Rockwood (4-6) winner in the state quarterfinals.
But Fitzgerald is not looking ahead.
“We are taking it one week at a time and Hampton is the first step,” Fitzgerald said.
Meigs’ first round playoff game versus Cosby was cancelled due to COVID issues affecting Cosby.
Fitzgerald said that as of now the Tigers are healthy going into Friday’s game. That is always a concern because of COVID.
“Right now we are healthy, knock on wood,” Fitzgerald said.
Meigs has only played Hampton once since 1940 and that was in 1995. Meigs won that game 61-8. The Tigers lost in the state title game that year.
