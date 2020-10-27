The Athens Kickball League held it's playoffs this last week.
I Paint defeated Keith UMCO 7-0, Pitch Please defeated Bench Warmers 3-2, Balls and Dolls blanked I Paint 2-0 and Kickin Balls and Takin Names defeated Pitch Please 6-1.
In the championship game Kickin Balls and Takin Names edged Balls and Dolls 5-4.
This is the second year for the Athens Kickball League.
