Kickball champions

Kickin Balls and Takin Names won the Athens Kickball League recently.

 Photo submitted

The Athens Kickball League held it's playoffs this last week.

I Paint defeated Keith UMCO 7-0, Pitch Please defeated Bench Warmers 3-2, Balls and Dolls blanked I Paint 2-0 and Kickin Balls and Takin Names defeated Pitch Please 6-1.

In the championship game Kickin Balls and Takin Names edged Balls and Dolls 5-4.

This is the second year for the Athens Kickball League.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.