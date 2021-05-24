Several area athletes are competing in the TSSAA Spring Fling this week in Murfreesboro.
Four members of McMinn Central’s track and field team will be involved in the Small Class Championships on Tuesday at Rockvale High school. Carsi Beaty, a senior, is first up for Central in the girls’ discus event, which begins at noon (11 a.m. local). Beaty is seeded 15th going into Tuesday morning.
Central’s three other athletes are in the Small Class running events, which begin at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. local) on Tuesday at Rockvale. Maddox Mayfield is in the girls’ 100-meter and 200m dash events, with the 100m the third event in the order and the 200m the 10th event. Mayfield, a freshman, is a threat to medal in both events, as she is seeded sixth in the 100m and fifth in the 200m.
Jonah Adams, a junior, will run in the boys’ 1600m, the fifth event in the order. Adams is seeded ninth; a finish at state one spot above his seeding would put him on the state podium. Freshman Molly Masingale will also run the girls’ 200m along with Mayfield, with Masingale being seeded 15th in the event.
Then on Thursday at Rockvale, it’s competition time for two McMinn County athletes with the Large Class Championships taking place.
Shaniah McClendon is involved in both girls’ throwing events Thursday and is a threat to medal in both. McClendon will throw the shot put at 10 a.m. (9 a.m. local), an event in which she is seeded third in the state. McClendon then moves on to the discus at noon (11 a.m. local), in which the McMinn senior is seeded No. 2 in the state.
Caleb Johnson, a junior, will also compete in the boys’ discus 10 a.m. (9 a.m. local) on Thursday. Johnson is seeded 14th.
Thursday is also when McMinn County sophomore Elena Kurowski begins competition in the girls’ tennis singles tournament at Adams Tennis Complex. Kurowski plays her first match at 1:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. loca) against Marisa Wirtz, a junior from Station Camp. If Kurowski prevails in her first match, she will play the state semifinal 5 p.m. (4 p.m. local) on Thursday, with possible opponents being Lucy Higgins, a senior from Lincoln County, and Maddie Peters, a junior from Brighton.
If Kurowski wins both of her matches Thursday, she will play for the girls’ singles state championship at noon (11 a.m. local) Friday back at the Adams Tennis Complex.
