The Tennessee Wesleyan men's golf team picked up its second team win of the spring Tuesday in the Golden Tigers Spring Invite at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia, with former area standouts John Houk and Dodj Watson leading the way tied for second individually with each other.
Houk, a McMinn Central graduate, and Watson, a McMinn County alum, both shot 74 (+2) on the first day. Both players were named to the All-Tournament team, with Houk netting his fifth straight such honor and Watson his first.
Gavin Roberson was in a tie for seventh at 76 (+4), and Bradley Dunkle, also a Central alum, was tied for 10th with a 77 (+5). Cade Puryear was in 14th with a 78 (+6).
Rain canceled the second round of the tournament, and TWU's first-round team score of 301 (+13) stood as the winner. The Bulldogs were six strokes ahead of second-place Truett-McConnell. Covenant was third, Bryan fourth and Reinhardt fifth.
