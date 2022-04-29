Molly Masingale and Peytyn Oliver were driving forces behind their basketball programs’ successes this season, and sports writers around the state took notice.
Masingale, from McMinn Central, and Oliver, from McMinn County, were selected to their respective Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State girls’ basketball teams, which were announced Friday. Twelve players in each classification were named All-State.
Despite their stellar play this season, both standouts on each side of the county expressed some surprise at being selected and gave a lot of credit to their teammates.
Oliver, named All-State in Class 4A, averaged 23.9 points per game and dished 2.3 assists per game as the Lady Cherokees’ point guard, helping lead them to the sectional round for the first time since the 2010-2011 season. Oliver was reliable from the foul line with an 86.6% free throw percentage, which came into play several times during the Lady Tribe’s postseason run. McMinn finished with a 20-13 record and was runner-up in District 5-4A and Region 3-4A.
“I was kind of surprised because we didn’t make it to the state tournament, just the round of substate,” said Oliver, who was also the District 5-4A Most Valuable Player. “But I’m proud to make it there and happy.
“I’ve always wanted to make it that far, so I just always push myself to stay in the gym and help my teammates out. And they push me to be where I’m at. So we just work together, and we finally got there.”
Playing mostly at shooting guard and occasionally at point, Masingale, All-State in Class 2A, averaged 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game, leading the Chargerettes in each of those statistical categories. Central advanced to the sectional round, amassing a 27-5 record and District 3-2A and Region 2-2A championships along the way.
“I was excited, for sure. I just know it’s a reflection of my teammates, really,” said Masingale, who was MVP in District 3-2A and Region 2-2A. “We wouldn’t have gone as far if I didn’t have good teammates. They make me look good.
“I was very surprised just because, I guess, since we’re a small school and I’m All-State in this whole state.”
For the two girls’ coaches, there was no doubt about how deserving they were of the honor. And Central coach Johnny Morgan also noted that the Chargerettes’ stature over the last two decades as a program always helps, and it helped Masingale this year.
“I think she’s one of the top players in the state,” Morgan said of Masingale. “I don’t think there’s any question about that. A lot of times kids will get passed over sometimes. And a lot of times, I’ve been fortunate the last few years that mine have not. I think that comes from a successful program.
“Any time any of the players get any recognition like that, it’s always good for the school and the program, too. It’s not just her, but it’s the program, and that’s always good. Especially when you’re very unselfish like she is, that’s big.”
And David Tucker, who took over as head coach of the Lady Cherokees this season, noted just how far Oliver came due to her work ethic.
“If she isn’t All-State, I’d like to see the other ones that are,” Tucker said of Oliver. “Because what she has done for us, and we were pretty good. And it always starts with her, with your point guard, and she’s done a great job because she works on her game every day. And a lot of people don’t understand, you just don’t get awards like that handed to you. You’ve got to work for them.
“One thing about Peytyn, she did her job and the other girls helped her get better. You’ve seen that. They did their job and let her go. Some people wouldn’t have done that. She’s got excellent teammates, and they all like each other, and that’s how you win.”
In addition to her hard work, Masingale gave thanks to the coaches at Central for always advising her on how to improve.
“I always find myself doing the most I can do,” Masingale said. “I’m in the gym in the mornings and the afternoons. Coach Morgan, Coach (Mike) Hodge and Coach (Christy) Buckner, they’re always with me and giving me pointers and something I can work on. I think that’s the main reason.”
Masingale and Oliver find themselves in similar situations next year regarding roster turnover. Central graduated six seniors, including reliable scorer Kellan Baker, while McMinn loses three seniors in Addie Smith, Allison Hansford and Konstantina Papaioannou, all of whom were key players on defense.
And that means Oliver knows what she will have to work on this offseason.
“I definitely have to work on rebounding, and we’ll have to pick up the defense because we’re losing two very good defensive players,” Oliver said. “And it’s going to be hard to replace them, but I’m just going to have to step up and have more step up this year, and hopefully we’ll continue what we had going this year.”
After being behind the Chargerettes’ large group of seniors, Masingale will suddenly find herself an elder statesman next year as a junior. Central had no juniors in its program this season.
And Masingale believes Central can be just as successful next year – or more so.
“I think next year we’ll still have a very good team,” Masingale said. “We’ve got a lot of returners. We lose a lot but we gain a lot. So we’ll attack next year like we did this year with the same mentality and the same goals and attack just as hard.”
With both Central and McMinn having reached the sectional round this year, the goal for both All-State players is obvious.
“Definitely to make it to Murfreesboro,” Masingale said. “We want to compete even with the bigger schools. I know we’re 2A, but if we play like a 3A team or even higher, we definitely want to compete and win.”
And after the Lady Cherokees made it to the sectional for the first time in 11 years, Oliver would love to end her career with McMinn’s first state appearance since the 2002-2003 season.
“To go further for sure, but for myself I want to be able to push my team and lead them to that state tournament where we can go further and hopefully win,” Oliver said.
For both girls, their respective honors also carry some personal significance. For Oliver, what made her season special was how the Lady Cherokees came together in the wake of adversity, which included coach Tim McPhail’s battle with cancer that started after the previous season and the resulting coaching change, to accomplish so much.
“And since everything we’ve been through, we all just had to sit together and it brought us closer,” Oliver said. “And we started listening to each other and picking each other us. And since we had multiple girls step up, we made it further than any year.”
Masingale’s accolade extended a family tradition, as she followed in the footsteps of her father as an All-State athlete. Brent Masingale, Central athletic director, was a two-time All-State honoree in football at McMinn.
Of course, the county rivalry is always alive, even in the Masingale household, as Molly likes to remind her dad sometimes.
“I think it’s cool to follow my dad’s footsteps, even though he went to the rival school,” Masingale said. “We’ll just forget that, though.”
