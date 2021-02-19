DECATUR — It was a bad half, good half type of night for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs County led for most of the game, but struggled to put the contest away in the first half before putting things together in the second half.
Meigs outscored the Lady Chiefs 23-6 in the third quarter.
The result was a 52-25 win over visiting Sequoyah in the District 5-AA semifinals.
Meigs Coach Jason Powell is always happy with the win, but not with another slow start. That’s been an issue for the Lady Tigers for much of the year, a slow start gives way to a fast finish, but Powell is afraid that eventually may catch up with them.
“I thought we played a very poor first half,” Powell said. “We had no ball movement, no player movement, no energy. Then we come out and play much better in the third quarter. But one of these days we are not going to be able to come back in the second half and it will all be over.”
Despite the up and down type of game, the best thing about the victory is that the win advances the Lady Tigers into playing for the District 5-AA Tournament championship on Monday at 6 p.m. versus rival McMinn Central.
As the number one seed Meigs will host the game.
By reaching the district tournament game the Lady Tigers and Chargerettes will both host the first round of the Region 3-AA Tournament.
One bit of concern for the Lady Tigers is a pair of injuries. Anna Crowder turned her ankle during the game and Talley Lawson injured her shoulder.
Powell expects Lawson to be OK. He said Anna Crowder will get treatment for her ankle and he believes she will be back for Monday’s game.
Meigs stomped Sequoyah by an average margin of 32 points in two regular season meetings, but Meigs led only 10-6 after the first quarter.
“I don’t know if its because we beat them twice before, but we can’t just go out there and expect an easy win,” Powell said.
Meigs outscored the Lady Chiefs 11-5 in the second quarter and held a 21-11 halftime lead.
The Lady Tigers went on the rampage in the third quarter, however, outscoring Sequoyah 23-6 in the period.
Anna Crowder scored 11 points in the third and Jaci Powell hit a pair of three-pointers. Also scoring were Jacelyn Stone, Ansley Wade, Ella Crowder and Lawson.
Meigs went to the fourth quarter ahead 44-17 and cruised to the win.
Anna Crowder led the Lady Tigers with 18 points and Powell accounted for 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.