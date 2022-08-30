Lady Cherokees mercy-rule Howard for 28th straight win against district foes From staff reports Aug 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County girls' soccer team took to the road and greeted District 5-AAA newcomer Howard with a 9-0 mercy-rule win Tuesday.Kylee Hockman and Mackenzie Howard each notched a hat trick. Lexi Lawson, back on the field after injury kept her out the first two games, scored two goals, and freshman Kylee Winder added one goal.Hockman, Howard and Allie Sewell also recorded one assist each.The Lady Cherokees (1-2, 1-0 District 5-AAA) invoked the mercy rule about 15 minutes into the second half, increasing their ongoing winning streak against district opponents to 28 games.That streak will be tested when the Lady Tribe returns home Thursday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Rhea County, a rematch of last year's district tournament championship game. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mackenzie Howard Mercy Sport Win Cherokees Foe Hat Trick Lexi Lawson Kylee Hockman Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Liberty Christian School officials arrested for alleged crimes against minor Police reports for Saturday, August 27, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 Decatur in planning phase of new drinking water plant Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
