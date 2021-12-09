Peytyn Oliver had already crossed the 1,000-point threshold the night before, and she started off Tuesday evening like she was eager to already get started on the second thousand.
The junior point guard scored 14 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter, as the McMinn County girls romped to a 65-19 dismissal of Ooltewah in District 5-4A play Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“I just set my goal even higher,” said Oliver, who had reached the milestone Monday against Tyner Academy. “Like I got that goal in, and now the goal is 2,000.”
Oliver received recognition in a ceremony at halftime of the boys’ game, along with her 1,000-point ball, and she reflected on the hard work it took to reach that mark nine games into her junior season — and just letting it come to her.
“Just working hard every day and keeping in rhythm, making sure not focusing too hard on it and thinking too much about it,” Oliver said. “Just playing my game and it’ll come to me, and I got me.”
Oliver sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter, and the Lady Cherokees (5-4, 2-0 District 5-4A) finished the period on a 13-0 run to lead 19-6.
“Peytyn is an incredible worker and a great shooter, and she loves the game of basketball,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “And you can do everything the right way, everything the wrong way, but you’ve got to love what you’re doing, and she loves the game of basketball. And that’s what I’ve looked at, and whatever she gets, she deserves, because she works for it.”
McMinn continued its onslaught into the middle two quarters, swelling its lead to 41-11 at halftime and 56-13 after three. The Lady Cherokees forced 20 turnovers from the Lady Owls in the first three quarters.
Aubrey Gonzalez was McMinn’s other double-digit scorer with 10 points, including two threes. The Lady Cherokees played their deep-end bench players most of the fourth quarter, resulting in 10 players scoring points Tuesday.
The Lady Tribe have won their last three games by 31 points or more, but its next game Saturday at home in a rematch with Oak Ridge promises to be a real test of where McMinn really is. McMinn lost 76-66 at Oak Ridge in November.
But Tucker likes McMinn’s chances Saturday if it can continue its habits from this ongoing winning streak.
“Sometimes you look at the competition, but you’ve still got to play hard, and you’ve got to have fun being around each other,” Tucker said. “Everybody can’t shoot, everybody can’t rebound, but everybody can play defense and everybody can hustle. And I think that’s what we’re doing, all the way down to the bottom. We’re catching on how we want to play, and it’s always not about an individual, it’s about everybody, and I think everybody is laying it on the line.”
That moment came Tuesday, with the Tribe connecting on 16 3-pointers for the game – 11 of them in the first half – on the way to a dominant District 5-4A win.
“This is what we see in practice all the time, and it’s what we’ve been waiting on,” Casey said. “And we knew it was a matter of time until we shoot it like that. We may not ever find it again for a while, but I’m used to seeing that. If we don’t make them like that, it shocks me in practice.”
Tucker Monroe finished with a game-high 21 points to lead five double-digit scorers for McMinn (6-3, 2-0). Ty Runyan and Trent Peak contributed 13 points each, Caden Hester 12 and Carson Black 11.
Runyan, Peak and Hester buried two triples each in the first quarter as McMinn raced out to a 28-12 advantage. Monroe then got in on the act with four 3-pointers to fuel a 33-point second quarter for the Cherokees, who took a 61-32 lead into halftime. Brady Mullins also hit a trey in the second period.
And unlike Monday, when the Tribe allowed Tyner Academy to make a comeback before escaping with the win, McMinn never let the Owls take flight in the second half. Ooltewah never got closer than 23 points, even after the Cherokees subbed in younger players with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Landon Feggins’ free throw with 10.2 seconds left put the Tribe at the century mark.
“Tonight we focused on, let’s be mentally ready to carry it over into the game, and that’s what happened,” Casey said. “And that’s a credit to our kids after having a battle last night and coming out again with great energy to be able to play tonight, and they did.”
McMinn’s attention next turns to Saturday’s home game against Oak Ridge, a rematch of a 77-58 road loss in November.
The girls’ game against Oak Ridge tips off 6 p.m. Saturday at McMinn County High School, with the boys’ game following at around 7:30.
