Tennessee Wesleyan’s Paige Manney was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year this weekend at the AAC Championship Meet in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina — Paige Manney had quite a haul at the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships meet this past weekend.
The Tennessee Wesleyan junior won championships in three individual events — triple jump, high jump and 100-meter hurdles — and was also a member of TWU’s winning 4x100-meter relay team.
The former McMinn County standout posted a distance of 12.23 meters in the triple jump, which broke her own AAC Championships meet record. Manney cleared 1.50 meters in the high jump and ran the 100 hurdles in 14.51 seconds.
In the 4x100 relay, Manney and her teammates Chaggie Bassar, Lauren Garrison and Aniecia Goss ran a time of 47.65 seconds, which is an NAIA “A” Standard that qualifies the relay team for the national meet.
For her performance at the AAC Championships and throughout the outdoor season, Manney was also named the conference’s Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.
The TWU women’s track and field team also posted an overall runner-up finish in the AAC Championships.
Also picking up AAC titles for Wesleyan were Bassar in the women’s 400m dash (59.22 seconds), Goss in the women’s 400m hurdles (1:05.11), Tevon Shuler in the men’s long jump (7.18 meters), Shelton Milne in the men’s high jump (1.96 meters) and the men’s 4x400m relay team of Cameron Williams, Shuler, Ke’Andrae Campbell and Roni Bailey (3:18.08).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.