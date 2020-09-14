CLEVELAND — The McMinn County girls' cross country team placed first and the boys' team second in the Cleveland Area Meet on Saturday at Bradley County Recreational Park.
The McMinn girls scored the low of 41 points, with Cleveland in second place at 48, followed by Walker Valley with 57, Hixson 96 and Bradley Central 116.
McMinn's boys scored 56, edging out Bradley (57) by one point and Cleveland (58) by two for second place. Walker Valley topped the boys' standings with a 43, and Red Bank was last with 148.
Tate Crayne led McMinn's girls with a fifth-place finish in 22:50. Aubrey Pickel, Lauren Green and Kate Sherwood were seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 23:50, 24:20 and 24:21, respectively. Cecilia Blackledge was 14th in 24:53 and Leslie Traucht 17th in 25:46.
Top finishers for the McMinn boys were Tyler Bowers in sixth with a time of 18:29, Micah Underdown seventh in 18:31, Easton Schumacher 11th in 19:38, Luke Ramey 15th in 19:52, and Sam Goodin 19th in 20:48.
McMinn also ran in the Wildwood Run on Thursday in Catoosa, Georgia, with the girls' team placing third out of 11 teams and the boys' team eighth out of 20. Bowers placed eighth individually in the boys' race with a time of 18:57. Pickel was 10th in the girls' race in 24:42, Crayne 11th in 25:04, and Green 15th in 25:26.
