CLEVELAND — Allison Hansford saw the ball come her way, and then saw the way to her latest milestone open in front of her.
The McMinn County all-time career goals leader positioned herself in Cleveland’s 18-yard box, then leaped to get a head on the free kick Addie Smith had launched from near the center line. Hansford then outmaneuvered three Lady Blue Raiders to the loose ball, with nobody else but the goalkeeper in her way.
The Liberty commit put a soft touch on the arcing shot that sailed over the keeper’s hands into the net. That goal, scored in the 10th minute, was the Lady Cherokees’ first of their 9-0 mercy rule win over Cleveland on Thursday at Benny Monroe Stadium — and it was the 100th goal of Hansford’s high school career.
“I was excited to get 100 today,” Hansford said. “And it was a good goal to get 100 on, especially since the assist from Addie was really good. And we played really good tonight.”
After becoming the first Lady Cherokee to score 100 goals, Hansford later finished a hat trick, putting her McMinn career goals record at 102 and counting.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for her to show that consistency across the span of three and a bit, not quite four full years, yet,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “It just talks to her talent, her work and consistency in scoring goals.”
Five more Lady Cherokees joined in on the scoring effort, as McMinn (2-2, 1-0 District 5-AAA) rolled to a 7-0 halftime lead. Smith notched a first-half brace, the Lee University commit’s first of those two goals in the 15th minute on a 25-yard arc from the left wing to put the Lady Tribe ahead 2-0.
Lexi Lawson lined in her own 25-yard shot from straightaway in the 19th minute for a 3-0 lead, and Smith struck again from outside the penalty box in the 22nd minute to make the score 4-0.
“We keep everybody involved, and everybody loves scoring goals, so that’s something we want to keep doing,” Jacob said.
Allie Sewell bumped in McMinn’s fifth goal, coming up with the ball in a post-corner kick scramble with 13 minutes before halftime, and Hansford added her second score, and 101st of her career, two minutes later. Mackenzie Howard, a freshman, scored her first high school goal with less than two minutes before the break, weaving her way through Cleveland’s defense and slotting in the point-blank shot past the keeper.
The Lady Cherokees fielded many of their junior varsity players and freshmen for about 25 minutes in the second half, and they still kept the Lady Raiders scoreless before some of the starters re-entered with roughly 15 minutes left in the game.
“Just getting them experience, and they are the future of the program, so it’s important to get them some time when possible so they can get that varsity experience and keep up the success that the program has had over the few years,” Jacob said. “It’s important they’re in those situations as well.”
Hansford, one of the starters to re-enter late in the second half, tacked on her third goal with 12:40 left. Mitzy Ayala-Renteria then became McMinn’s second freshman to score her first high school goal, sending in a one-touch finish of a through ball on the run to end the game via mercy rule with 8:15 remaining.
Kylee Hockman finished with two assists, with Smith, Hansford and Howard also tallying one assist each.
McMinn amassed a 23-1 overall shot advantage in the first half, 14-0 on goal. Cleveland got four shots on goal in the second half against the Lady Tribe’s junior varsity and freshman players, with backup goalkeeper Autumn Taylor saving all four of those.
The Lady Cherokees continue District 5-AAA play 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Rhea County, a makeup of the game that was postponed from Tuesday.
