McMinn Central's latest scrimmage performance may be the strongest indication yet that the Chargers could turn the corner this football season.
Central dominated its final scrimmage of the preseason Friday, winning 21-0 at York Institute in Jamestown. It was a complete reversal from the last time the two teams scrimmaged a year ago, when York had come into Englewood and smothered the Chargers 27-7.
And for the second straight Friday, the Central defense did not give up any points.
"First of all, you've got to give props to our defense, really, because after the way we played the other day at the five-way,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “York is a real physical team. They're a team that came down when we scrimmaged last year and beat us (27-7), and they physically dominated us.
“But our defense today, they stepped up and had several stops and several timely turnovers that they caused. And right now it's just good to watch them play. Everybody is understanding what we're trying to do and are getting to the football and playing aggressive, and I'm really pressed with our defensive effort today, again.”
Central's offense consistently moved the ball as well, despite the absence due to sickness of a couple of key skill players.
Isaiah Edmonds and Raymond McCarty got most of the touches at running back, with McCarty scoring Central's first touchdown from 20 yards out by making defenders miss after a catch in the flat.
Bay Harbison caught a 24-yard pass from quarterback Novice Cox for the second touchdown, and Cox ran the Chargers' final score in from eight yards out.
"Right now, I feel really confident offensively,” Moody said. “We're clicking up front. We did a really good job of not having too many penalties and playing with the tempo we want to play with and just getting after it and really being physical. I was really happy about that.”
The Chargers, who are looking to improve on last year's 2-8 record, continued the positive momentum that began with a strong spring practice, which included a scrimmage win at Walker Valley, and continued through 7-on-7 events and two full-contact scrimmages.
"I thought the biggest thing for us was to carry over the physicality that we played with in the spring, and we wanted to make sure we still saw that type of play in our guys when we got back in pads after summer workouts,” said Moody, who is entering his second season as the Central head coach. “I think all the staff is really pleased with the way we're getting after it and playing physical against some of these teams. Last year that was kind of a weakness for us, and physically against some teams we just couldn't match up. I think it's good to see, right now anyway, our guys are physically able to compete.
Central's final preseason outing takes place Friday in the jamboree at Polk County. The Chargers play the 8 p.m. game against Sequoyah, a 20-minute quarter with a running clock.
The Chargers then begin the season with the Black and Blue Game, which kicks off 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at cross-county rival McMinn County.
